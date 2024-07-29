CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami was one of just two schools to place three student-athletes on the preseason watch list for the 2024 Maxwell Award, as announced Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

Running back Damien Martinez, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, and quarterback Cam Ward were all selected as players to watch for the award, which has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937.

Now in its 88th year, the Maxwell Award is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

The full list consists of 80 players with Miami and Ohio State leading the way with 3 candidates each and an additional 15 schools having two players represented. The ACC boasts 20 candidates followed by the SEC (15), Big 12 (15), and Big 10 (12).

Three Hurricanes have earned the Maxwell Award in history: Vinny Testaverde (1986), Gino Torretta (1992), and Ken Dorsey (2001).

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on November 12, 2024, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled on November 26, 2024. The winners of the 88th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12, 2024. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on Friday, March 14, 2024, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

