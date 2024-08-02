Arroyo offered his analysis of how the first two days of fall training camp had gone for the team.

Arroyo looked a bit lighter and leaner than in the past but said that not much has changed in his appearance. “My body fat might have gone down a bit,” Arroyo said. “I feel faster, but I do weigh about the same.”

“It feels great,” the 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end said. “I feel like myself again. It’s good to play without thinking about any injuries or anything else that’s going on. With injuries, confidence is a really big thing. Being able to get back to what I’m doing has been great for me.”

He touched on how he overcame his injury from almost two years ago. Arroyo was seen without a knee brace, which speaks to how he feels now about practicing with the team.

CORAL GABLES - Elijah Arroyo is back. Speaking in front of media members after Day 2 of the Miami Hurricanes fall training camp on Thursday (August 1), the redshirt junior tight end has been in recovery mode since he sustained a left ACL tear in September 2022.

“It’s been good,” Arroyo said. “Guys have been competing. Same way they feed off of me, I feed off of them. I’m making plays, they’re making plays. Even our defense made some plays. We have to get after it.”

Arroyo touched on the significance of the tight end position for the Canes.

“Tight end has always been big in this offense,” Arroyo said. “I feel like we had a setback last year with injuries. But I’m excited for this year. I’m excited to see where we can take it.”

Arroyo spoke on the growth of sophomore tight end Riley Williams and freshman tight end Elija Lofton.

“Both of those guys are beasts coming in,” Arroyo said. “They already got the size and speed. They can both do it all. They’re doing a good job of becoming professionals. They’re learning how to carry themselves off the field and keeping their head down and working.”

Arroyo gave his take on Lofton as an athlete. “He’s a beast,” Arroyo said. “Just to be able to do what he’s doing, especially since he’s a freshman too, it’s crazy. It’s cool to watch.”

Arroyo talked about the overall impact he sees quarterback Cam Ward having on him and the team this upcoming season.

“He’s gonna be a big difference for our whole team, our whole offense,” Arroyo said. “Off the field, being the guy and leader that he is, I think he’s gonna push our team to another level.”

Arroyo revealed his aspirations for this season ahead.

“I’m trying to get that natty,” Arroyo said. “Win games. That’s the ultimate goal.” Arroyo on how the second day of fall practice went compared to the first day: “We’re getting better one day at a time,” Arroyo said.





ANALYSIS OF DAY 2: FALL TRAINING CAMP

Arroyo is the projected starter at tight end. He showed it during Day 2 of fall training camp, as he looked crisp in his route running and making catches in the process.

Defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. was seen making some impactful plays during drills. He could be a player to watch this season for the Canes.

Safety Jaden Harris was seen using his speed and athleticism to make some nice catches in drills. He is another player to keep an eye out for.

Other standouts from Day 2 include:

Defensive backs - Damari Brown, Dylan Day, Zaquan Patterson, and Meesh Powell

Running backs - Jordan Lyle and Damien Martinez

Tight ends - Elija Lofton

Wide receivers - Jo Jo Trader, Ray Ray Joseph