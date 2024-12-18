Miami Football: Ward Named Finalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

In his lone campaign at Miami, Ward set new school single-season records for both passing touchdowns and passing yards.

The Hurricanes’ first-ever ACC Player of the Year also ranks second nationally in passing yards (4,123), points responsible for (254), and total offense (359.9).

Ward — who won the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award — paces the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0).

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward was selected as a 2024 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist, as announced Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound standout became the first student-athlete to mount seven straight 300-yard performances at The U. Ward has thrown for 300-plus yards and totaled three touchdowns on ten occasions.





A fifth-year senior, Ward is tied with Houston’s Case Keenum for the most career passing touchdowns (155) at the NCAA Division I level.





With Ward leading the way, the Hurricanes boast the top offense among all FBS programs. Miami is first in the country in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.6), first downs (327), and third down conversion rate (56.5).





Ward has guided the Hurricanes to their 10-win regular season in seven years.





The prestigious Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner will be unveiled on Jan. 22, 2025.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics