Miami Football: Ward, Restrepo Add Sporting News All-America Honors

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes fifth-year seniors Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo picked up All-America distinctions from Sporting News, the organization announced Wednesday.





Ward's All-America accolade is his fifth this year, garnering first-team recognition by four different outlets.





Meanwhile, Restrepo was tabbed a first-team selection by the America Football Coaches Association and collected second-team acclaim from three organizations.





Ward — who won the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award — ranks first in the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0).





The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller also checks in second in passing yards (4,123), points responsible for (254), and total offense (359.9).





Ward has rewritten the Hurricanes’ record books, setting new single-season marks for passing touchdowns and yards.