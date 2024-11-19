Miami Football: Xavier Restrepo selected as Biletnikoff Award semifinalist

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes senior Xavier Restrepo was named a semifinalist for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Tuesday morning.





The list comprises 11 candidates for the prestigious honor to recognize the season’s outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back), any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award.





Restrepo is tied for third nationally with ten touchdowns, while his 934 receiving yards rank 10th in the country.





The 5-foot-10, 198-pound wideout has hauled in 55 catches, which checks in third among all Atlantic Coast Conference players.





Earlier this year, Restrepo became Miami’s all-time leader in both receptions (186), receiving yards (2,651) and 100-yard performances (11).



