Miami Football: Xavier Restrepo selected as Biletnikoff Award semifinalist

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes senior Xavier Restrepo was named a semifinalist for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Tuesday morning.
The list comprises 11 candidates for the prestigious honor to recognize the season’s outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back), any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
Restrepo is tied for third nationally with ten touchdowns, while his 934 receiving yards rank 10th in the country.
The 5-foot-10, 198-pound wideout has hauled in 55 catches, which checks in third among all Atlantic Coast Conference players.
Earlier this year, Restrepo became Miami’s all-time leader in both receptions (186), receiving yards (2,651) and 100-yard performances (11).
The Deerfield Beach, Fla. native is the first Hurricane to have at least 900 receiving yards in multiple seasons.
Restrepo has helped Miami (9-1, 5-1 ACC) to its best start since 2017, as the Hurricanes have climbed as high as No. 4 in the polls.
The distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, former winners, and other ex-receivers, tabs the semifinalists, finalists, and award recipients.
Recently, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened the 2024 FanVote. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine the semifinalists, finalists (three receivers), and winner.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook