The hire of Louisiana native Shannon Dawson to the offensive coordinator position at Miami gave many reasons to believe that the recruiting ground would significantly expand to "The Bayou." On Monday, Louisiana native Ajay Allen made his commitment to the Hurricanes just a week after entering his name in the transfer portal by way of Nebraska.

Allen played just one year in Lincoln appearing in each of the first four games as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending injury. He carried the football 33 times for 190 yards in his four games, scoring two touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Allen was an explosive running back at Neville High School in Louisiana. As a senior, Allen rushed for more than 2,200 yards and scored 34 touchdowns for a state semifinal team. In the state quarterfinals, Allen had nine carries for 149 yards, including 54 and 65-yard touchdown runs. During the regular season, he ranked 11th in the state with more than 1,600 rushing yards. Allen had 360 rushing yards and four touchdowns against St. Thomas More, including touchdown runs of 82 and 99 yards on his first two carries. Allen chose Nebraska after previously being committed to TCU. The incoming sophomore will be added to a running back that includes projected starter Henry Parrish and veteran Don Chaney Jr. True freshmen running backs Mark Fletcher and Christopher Johnson Jr. are projected to join the team this summer. Second-year back Tre'Vonte Citizen is questionable to return for fall camp as he is still recovering from a significant knee injury.