Miami added another name to the 2023 roster with Davonte Brown making his commitment. The Miami legacy (Selywn Brown) decided on the Hurricanes over Florida State after his official visit to Coral Gables last weekend.

It certainly makes sense for Brown to commit to Miami with both starting corners Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey departing for the NFL. Brown will be among several players competing for playing time along with Te'Cory Couch, Daryl Porter Jr., Jaden Harris, and five-star recruit Cormani McClain. Davonte is the older brother of sought-after 2023 CB prospect Damari Brown.

Davonte Brown attended American Heritage High School and was rated a 3-star prospect from the 2020 class.

Brown signed with UCF, and as a freshman, Brown saw action in nine games and played a total of 411 snaps at cornerback for the Knights. He recorded 22 tackles, and one assist while adding 2 stops. In coverage, Brown notched up one pass breakup, no interceptions, and a QB rating when targetted of 133.1.

As a sophomore in 2021, he played in 13 games and logged 763 snaps for the Knights. He made 26 tackles, 8 assists, and 11 stops. In coverage, he totaled 7 pass breakups, one interception, and a very good QB rating when targetted 62.1.