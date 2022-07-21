Miami Hurricanes Football Position Preview: Running Backs

This is the second installment of a complete position-by-position breakdown leading up to the start of football season. Miami has been blessed to produce several NFL running backs like Duke Johnson, Deejay Dallas, Travis Homer, and Mark Walton over the last decade. Despite the talent in the room, there has not been a 1,000-yard rusher in the program since 2016 (Mark Walton). Several former blue-chip prospects are vying for the opportunity to be the next great Miami ball carrier and the position could be the most productive group in years. Projected Depth Chart Jaylan Knighton, Third-Year Sophomore Henry Parrish, Third-Year Sophomore Donald Chaney Jr., Third-Year Freshman Thad Franklin, Sophomore Trevonte' Citizen, Freshman



Is There An Alpha in the Room?

Sinch Johnson, Miami has lacked a running back recognized among the nation's elite. Every back on the depth chart is a four-star or higher prospect, proving that the talent is there for the Miami rushing attack to take the next step. Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis was able to produce over 2,200 yards with his top two rushers at Michigan last season, averaging nearly 215 yards and three touchdowns per game on the ground. The rushing production of the Michigan offense was a key factor in the team's appearance in the College Football Playoff. Miami lacks experience at the position, as no player has more than 197 career carries (Knighton.) Each player on the depth chart has the opportunity to take the title of the lead back but just two stand out as potential starters coming into the season.



Potential Starters

Knighton is the most experienced, and arguably the most explosive player at the position, making him the most likely candidate to once again lead the team in rushing (561). He has legitimate 4.4 40-yard dash speed and averaged a touchdown every 15 offensive touches last season. He has the pedigree to be a workhorse as well - he ran for over 5000 yards at Deerfield Beach High School in 8A, the highest classification in Florida. Parrish joins Miami after being part of a three-back rotation at Ole Miss. As a young running back in the SEC, he was able to produce 726 total yards despite just 126 touches in 2021. Many expected Parrish to end up in Miami's 2020 recruiting class after rushing for 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons at Miami Christopher Columbus High School. Knighton and Parrish have different styles but both had similar 2021 resumes and both have an elite pedigree as top recruits coming out of the high school ranks. Gattis' success with smaller backs at Michigan (Blake Corum - 5'8" 200) shows that success can be had in the scheme for either player. I expect both backs to play a 1A/1B role and see Knighton rushing for about 1100 yards and 14 total touchdowns while Parrish tops 800 yards and 8 total touchdowns.

Henry Parrish, Running Back, Miami (Petre Thomas)

Can Don Chaney Jr. Live Up To The Blue-Chip Expectations?

Former four-star prospect Don Chaney Jr. came in with expectations and projections of an immediate impact. He was at one point the 30th ranked player in the nation and was selected as an Adidas All-American. Injuries have stolen opportunity and time from the Miami native. Early in the 2021 season, Chaney suffered a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee. This was the second major injury for the running back after undergoing shoulder surgery in January after the 2019 season. A potential role for Chaney is still in play as the big back of the offense - both Knighton and Parrish measure out at just 5'10" 190. Chaney is a strong 5'10" 208, better built for tougher, short yardage and red zone situations. He came to Miami as an elite athlete as well, running a 10.77 100-meter dash time and was a state champion in the high jump. Injuries may have sapped some of the explosiveness from Chaney but I could see a three-man rotation come to fruition if Chaney can grab hold of the power back role.

Donald Chaney Jr., Running Back, Miami

Final Thoughts