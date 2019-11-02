News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 20:10:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami Hurricanes light up social media after huge win at FSU

CaneSport.com
Staff

It's been a little while since the Hurricanes have enjoyed a signature win in such dominating style.

And Miami is making the most of it ... on social media.

Below you can see what the program is tweeting out following the big win in Tallahassee:

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}