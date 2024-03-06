Miami loses eighth straight, drop game to BC, 67-57 on senior day
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (15-15, 6-13 ACC) dropped its final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, falling to the Boston College Eagles (16-14, 7-12 ACC), 67-57, at the Watsco Center.
“I was very happy when we got a head with about 10 minutes left in the half,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Then Nijel Pack went down, and then nothing went right. That’s kind of been the story all season long…[Boston College] played terrific. You have to give them a lot of credit.”
Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier recorded his ACC-leading 15th double-double of the season, totaling 10 points and 13 rebounds. Juniors Matthew Cleveland and Bensley Joseph joined Omier in double-figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
The Hurricanes connected on their first three 3-point attempts to take an early 9-4 lead, but the Eagles quickly responded with a 9-0 run to take their first advantage of the day, 13-9.
Freshman Michael Nwoko checked in at 14:29 and made an immediate impact, scoring five points in 90 seconds to spark a 19-5 run for the Hurricanes. The Miami defense locked in for the final 10 minutes of the first half, holding the Eagles to a 3-of-11 effort from the field to take a 32-28 lead into halftime.
Boston College’s Mason Madsen came alive for the Eagles after the break, knocking down three 3-pointers in the first six minutes of the second half to put Boston College back on top, 46-40.
The Eagles extended their lead to as much as nine, 52-43, but Omier kept the Hurricanes in it, tallying seven points and eight rebounds in the second half to cut the deficit to four, 59-55, with 4:17 to play.
Ultimately, the Eagles outscored the Hurricanes, 6-2, in the final three minutes of action to win 67-57.
Miami heads to Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday to play the Florida State Seminoles in its final regular season game. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.; the game will air on ESPN2.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook