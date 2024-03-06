CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (15-15, 6-13 ACC) dropped its final home game of the regular season on Wednesday, falling to the Boston College Eagles (16-14, 7-12 ACC), 67-57, at the Watsco Center.

“I was very happy when we got a head with about 10 minutes left in the half,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Then Nijel Pack went down, and then nothing went right. That’s kind of been the story all season long…[Boston College] played terrific. You have to give them a lot of credit.”

Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier recorded his ACC-leading 15th double-double of the season, totaling 10 points and 13 rebounds. Juniors Matthew Cleveland and Bensley Joseph joined Omier in double-figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Hurricanes connected on their first three 3-point attempts to take an early 9-4 lead, but the Eagles quickly responded with a 9-0 run to take their first advantage of the day, 13-9.