Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier and junior Matthew Cleveland led the Hurricanes in scoring, pouring in 20 apiece for their 11th and fifth 20-point games of the season, respectively. Two other Hurricanes – Bensley Joseph (13) and Wooga Poplar (12) –joined Omier in double-digits.

"We played very well for 35 minutes and then made some critical defensive mistakes, missed some easy shots, and missed some free throws, which is something we’re normally really good at," head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “You have to give Boston College some credit. Quinten Post is very, very good and a hard match-up when he’s not only good in and around the basket but also hitting threes. We have to get back home and get ready for Wednesday.”

As a team, Miami shot 50 percent from 3-point range, knocking down 10-plus threes (13) for the 13th time this season. However, Boston College shot 50 percent from beyond the arc (15-of-30) to propel the Eagles to victory.

After starting the game shooting 25 percent (2-of-8) from the field and trailing by as much as 11, the threes began to fall for Miami as the Hurricanes knocked down four straight 3-pointers to pull to within one, 23-22 at the midway point of the half.

Freshman Paul Djobet knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw to tie his career-high with seven points in the first half. Miami and Boston College shot better than 50 percent from beyond the arc to enter halftime knotted at 41.

The 3-point dominance continued into the second half as the teams knocked down seven 3-pointers – three for Miami, four for Boston College – in the first six minutes of the frame.

The Hurricanes put together an 8-0 run midway through the half, while holding Boston College scoreless for over three minutes to lead, 64-59, at the 10:29 mark.

Omier took over in the second half, scoring 13 of his 20 points in the final 20 minutes of action. Despite Omier’s efforts, the Eagles would not be denied, and Boston College retook the lead on a 17-3 run in the final five minutes of action to put away the 85-77 win.

Miami returns to the Watsco Center on Feb. 21 to host the No. 9/8 Duke Blue Devils. Tipoff in Coral Gables, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.

