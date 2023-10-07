MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Haynes King threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Leary with two seconds remaining after Miami turned the ball over with the game all but won, and Georgia Tech stunned the 17th-ranked Hurricanes 23-20 on Saturday night.

Georgia Tech got the ball back with 26 seconds remaining after referees ruled Miami running back Don Chaney fumbled at the Yellow Jackets' 26 — after the Hurricanes decided not to take a knee on that play to essentially run out the clock.

And Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned that mistake into a victory, after Leary got behind the Miami defense.

The Hurricanes (4-1, 0-1) had a six-lateral try on the final play of the game, but got stopped near midfield.

Tyler Van Dyke threw for 288 yards, but was intercepted three times for Miami. Xavier Restrepo caught 12 passes for 144 yards for the Hurricanes, who got a rushing score from Henry Parrish.

Haynes King and Jamal Haynes had third-quarter rushing touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech's under-new-management defense — the team elevated Kevin Sherrer to defensive coordinator after a loss to Bowling Green last week — frustrated Miami for much of the night, then somehow got the takeaway it needed at the end.

Miami had scored all 16 quarters it had played in the first four games, and came into the night as one of three teams to score at least 38 points in every game this season. But it took until the final play of the half, a 30-yard field goal by Borregales, to get any scoring from either side.