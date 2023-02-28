Miami Offered 2025 DT Anthony Smith Transfers to prep power Miami Central
Miami Central continues to load up for the 2023 season with the addition of Miami-offered defensive tackle Anthony Smith from Fort Lauderdale Dillard.
The transfer gives the Rockets six players offered by the Canes, four of which are just sophomores. Smith joins four-star defensive end Armondo Blount, four-star wide receiver LaWayne McCoy, top 25 outside linebacker Vincent Shavers plus 2025 defenders Ezekiel Marcelin and Amari Wallace.
Overall, Central has 15-plus division one offered players on its roster. The Miami-Dade and national power has been a breeding ground for elite talent and Miami targets since the days of Miami greats Willis McGahee and Najee Davenport.
The move for Smith only makes Miami Central more of a focus for Miami. At Dillard, he and Blount built strong bonds with head coach Mario Cristobal and defensive line coach Joe Salave'a. The interior behemoth was offered by Salave'a last summer.
Overall, this is only a positive move for Miami. Central is a pipeline program for Miami, sending two elite players in linebacker Wesley Bissainthe and defensive lineman Rueben Bain to Coral Gables over the last two classes.
With former Central head coach Roland Smith and defensive coordinator Sabbath Joseph in the building at Miami, the recruitment of Smith and company will only be fast-tracked.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook