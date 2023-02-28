Miami Central continues to load up for the 2023 season with the addition of Miami-offered defensive tackle Anthony Smith from Fort Lauderdale Dillard.

The transfer gives the Rockets six players offered by the Canes, four of which are just sophomores. Smith joins four-star defensive end Armondo Blount, four-star wide receiver LaWayne McCoy, top 25 outside linebacker Vincent Shavers plus 2025 defenders Ezekiel Marcelin and Amari Wallace.

Overall, Central has 15-plus division one offered players on its roster. The Miami-Dade and national power has been a breeding ground for elite talent and Miami targets since the days of Miami greats Willis McGahee and Najee Davenport.