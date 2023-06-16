CORAL GABLES, Fla. - University of Miami head men's basketball coach Jim Larranaga announces the signing of Paul Djobet Friday.

A 6-foot-7, 193-pound guard originally from Lille, France, Djobet currently attends West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. He will join the Hurricanes in advance of the 2023-24 campaign.

“We are happy to welcome Paul and his family into our program. Paul is a hard-working, competitive player who possesses tremendous length, a versatile skill set and great positional height,” Larrañaga said. “He has continued to polish his game and made impressive strides this past year. In addition, he is a humble individual who will mesh well with the culture we have created at The U. My staff and I believe Paul has excellent upside and a bright future at Miami.”

Djobet is coming off a stellar senior season in which he averaged 17.0 points and 10.0 points per game and helped West Oaks reach the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA) state title game. He earned SIAA Player of the Year and First Team All-State recognition.