According to reports, Kyshawn George is the newest member of the 2023 class for the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami lost Isaiah Wong to the NBA and Jordan Miller exhausted his eligibility at the University of Miami. Miami also lost Anthony Walker, Danilo Jovanovich, Favour Aire, and Harlond Beverly via the transfer portal.

The recent departures leave some glaring holes on the roster and according to Larranaga Miami will be doing everything it can to maintain its recent success.

"Recruiting is very fluid, so we have to be constantly updating our thoughts and our actions. I believe right now we're at nine [available scholarships]. Things change all the time. Kids recommit. We'll be reevaluating that I'm guessing every day to every week for the next month or so."

George joins Michael Nwoko as the only current members of the 2023 class. Nwoko had an impressive showing at the Nike Hoop Summit about ten days ago.

