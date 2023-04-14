Content Loading

Miami held its annual spring game at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL and there were plenty of standout players and plays from the game.

Tyler Van Dyke - comfortable and efficient

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

The Miami starting quarterback looked really comfortable in Shannon Dawson's offense as he was able to hit most of his receivers in stride and was able to convert a couple of first downs by running the football which was reminiscent of his breakout season in 2021. There were moments however when TVD locked in on one receiver, but overall an efficient night. His touchdown throw was a perfectly thrown ball to the corner of the end zone to Jacolby George. He put it in a place where only George could make a play and he did just that.

Van Dyke completed 13-18 of his passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Bain Reigns Supreme

Rueben Bain, Defensive Lineman, Miami

Rueben Bain is starting his college career off with a bang at the University of Miami. The freshman was relentlessly pursuing the passer putting a variety of moves on display. He recorded three sacks and had two pressures on the night. He was questionably held on a couple of plays coming off the edge, so his night could have been even better. Miami has an unbelievable talent on their hands and it will be extremely tough to keep him off of the field even when Leonard Taylor, Akheem Mesidor, Jahfari Harvey, and Jared Harrison-Hunte return to the field fully healthy. For Bain, to be playing at this high of a level with being on campus for about four months, Miami may have a first-round draft on its hands.

This receiving corps is deep

Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami

Xavier Restrepo has been one of the most consistent wide receivers since he stepped foot on Greentree and he continued to display that during Friday's spring game. He set the tone for the game with a 23-yard reception (forward pass on a jet sweep) on the first play breaking a few tackles along the way. He unofficially finished the game with three catches for 69 yards and also had an amazing diving catch toward the sideline that would have been good for about 30 yards but it was called back due to a penalty. Every receiver seemed to have a highlight moment at some point and arguably the most impressive came from George. Aside from his aforementioned touchdown catch, he had a 31-yard screen pass that was called back due to a penalty. He finished with an unofficial 46 yards and on two catches but you can see the next step that he has taken in his game. Colbie Young finished with three catches for 38 yards and Isaiah Horton finished with two catches for 41 yards and most could see the big play ability from both that we'll see in 2023. The most explosive play on the day came from freshman wide receiver Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph. Freshman quarterback Emory Williams found him wide open over the middle of the field and the former Miami Edison receiver took it to the end zone with his speed. He was also used on a jet sweep, quick passes underneath, and in punt return. Joseph is dangerous and Miami has not seen this type of playmaking ability in some time.

Robby Washington and Restrepo had two drops apiece but overall an efficient game from the receivers.

Brown still needs work and Williams is ahead of the curb

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

Jacurri Brown had a golden opportunity to show what he can do throwing the football in Friday night's spring game but he did not do anything to change the narrative that surrounds him. He failed to complete passes with consistency and completed 5-11 for 56 yards adding 3 rushing yards. Williams on the other hand seemed to have control of the offense and was 4-4 in the first half for 42 yards. He struggled a bit with the pass rush and was one of Bain's three sacks, but for his first time out, nice job by the freshman.

Other players worth mentioning