Miami Targets In Action For State Semifinals
Homestead vs Orlando Jones
This is a game of two teams that were underdogs to get to this point. Jones is led by Miami commit linebacker Malik Bryant and an offense that put up over 40 points on an undefeated Edgewater team in the Regional Finals. Homestead is in the midst of its best season in school history and will rely heavily on the Josh Townsend-led passing attack.
Homestead Key Players: 2024 QB Joshua Townsend, Louisville commit 2024 RB Isaac Brown, 2025 WR Cortez Mills, Temple commit 2023 WR Richard Dandridge, 2024 LB Eduardo Nunez, 2023 S David Jester, 2025 CB Lance Grant
Jones Key Players: Miami commit 2023 LB Malik Bryant, 2024 DT D'Antre Robinson, Maryland commit 2023 TE Dylan Wade, Maryland commit 2023 WR Derrick Rogers, FAU commit ATH Chris Tooley
Lakeland vs Osceola
Lakeland continues to steamroll the competition, winning by 20 or more on a weekly basis. Osceola came close to knocking off the Dreadnaughts the first time these two teams played, falling 25-22, but they have some momentum going with 2025 running back Taevion Swint running wild all season and a nearly as star power-heavy roster.
Lakeland Key Players: Miami commit 2023 CB Cormani McClain, Georgia commit 2023 WR Tyler Williams, Utah commit 2023 WR Daidren Zipperer, Oregon commit 2023 OL Gernorris Wilson, Pittsburgh commit DB Shadarian Harrison, 2024 four-star 2024 S Brayshon Williams, Kansas State commit 2023 OL Devin Vass
Osceola Key Players: 2025 four-star RB Taevion Swint, Oklahoma commit 2023 DL Derrick LaBlanc, UCF commit 2023 DT John Walker, Florida commit 2023 ATH Ja'Keem Jackson, Rutgers commit 2023 CB Bo Mascoe
St. Thomas Aquinas vs Tampa Jesuit
St. Thomas Aquinas is looking to continue on its path to a fourth straight state title appearance. They played a Jesuit team that gave them its lone loss in the past three seasons in a last-minute scheduled game in 2021.
Jesuit has changed quarterbacks and Freshman Will Griffin will have to be perfect for the Tigers to have a chance against a loaded Aquinas defense that allows just eleven points per game for the year.
St. Thomas Aquinas Key Players: Penn State commit 2023 S Conrad Hussey, four-star 2024 WR Chance Robinson, three-star 2024 LB Nicholas Rodriguez, Penn State commit 2023 S King Mack, Colorado commit 2023 WR Isaiah Hardge, Duke commit 2023 CB Kimari Robinson, Michigan State commit 2023 LB Jayvant Brown, Iowa State commit DT Jason Hammond, four-star 2024 WR James Madison II, three-star 2024 RB Jordan Lyle, FAU commit RB Germari Sands, three-star 2024 DB Ryan Mack
Tampa Jesuit Key Players: Georgia commit 2023 LB Troy Bowles, Iowa commit 2023 WR Jarriett Buie Jr., Temple commit 2023 RB Joquez Smith, 2026 QB Will Griffin, three-star 2024 LB Drew Woodaz
Columbus vs Ocoee
Columbus has been dominant this year, losing to just Miami Central and is now sitting at 12-1. They have allowed just three points total in their last four games and the defensive front of Columbus might be too much for a Cinderella Ocoee squad to keep the dream alive. Expect a huge game the four Miami offered defenders for Columbus and a few scores for Stanford commit running back Sedrick Irvin.
Columbus Key Players: five-star 2024 LB TJ Capers, four-star 2024 DE Dylan Stephenson, three-star 2024 DL Daylen Russell, 2025 LB Hector Chavez, 2024 WR Jose Leon, Stanford commit 2023 RB Sedrick Irvin, Marshall commit 2023 S Ahmere Foster, 2024 CB Jeff Bandy, 2024 QB Alberto Mendoza, 2023 LB Miles McGee
Ocoee Key Players: Three-star 2023 WR Asaad Waseem, Illinois commit 2023 DE Calvin Smith, Illinois commit 2023 S Zachary Tobe
Miami Central vs Lakewood
Miami Central is not only going for their fourth straight championship of their own, but they are also making the late season push to put themselves in a position to win the high school national championship. In the way is a Lakewood team with a core of division one prospects who have won seven of their last eight games.
Miami Central Key Players: four-star DE Rueben Bain, Louisville commit 2023 LB Stanquan Clark, Auburn commit 2023 QB Keyone Jenkins, three-star 2024 ATH LaWayne McCoy, 2025 S Amari Wallace, 2025 LB Ezekiel Marcelin, Louisville commit 2023 WR Catarus Hicks, Pittsburgh commit 2023 WR Lamar Seymore, 2025 DL Randy Adirika, 2026 S Karon Maycock, 2025 RB Nicholas McCall
Lakewood Key Players: 2023 DL Chamberlain Campbell, Virginia commit 2023 QB Anthony Colandrea, Pittsburgh commit 2023 ATH Montravius Lloyd, Florida commit 2023 DE Isaiah Nixon
American Heritage Plantation vs Jacksonville Boles
Bolles is one of the most prestigious programs in Florida history, but American Heritage Plantation has a nucleus of elite talent that has banded together to grab their first state title as a group.
Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, four-star running back Mark Fletcher, ULM commit quarterback Blake Murphy and freshman sensation Malachi Toney make up one of the better offenses in all of high school football, and the Heritage defense has some talent of their own to end up being too much for Bolles.
American Heritage Plantation Key Players: Ohio State commit 2023 WR Brandon Inniss, four-star 2023 RB Mark Fletcher, four-star 2023 CB Damari Brown, NC State commit 2023 S Daemon Fagan, Missouri commit 2023 CB Shamar McNeil, four-star 2025 RB Byron Louis, ULM commit 2023 QB Blake Murphy, 2026 WR Malachi Toney
Jacksonville Bolles Key Players: Iowa State commit 2023 OL Brendan Black, South Carolina commit 2023 TE Connor Cox, three-star 2024 QB DJ Moore, 2026 ATH Naeem Burroughs, Louisiana commit 2023 OL Cooper Fordham, 2024 LB Trent Carter
