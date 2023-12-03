Miami to play Rutgers in Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium
Miami (learned which bowl game they will play during the 2023 bowl season on Sunday. The Hurricanes will travel to New York to Yankee Stadium to play Rutgers (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The game is scheduled for December 28th at 2:15 and will be televised on ESPN.
Miami is 11-0 against Rutgers all time. The Hurricanes last faced the Scarlet Knights on November 22, 2003. Miami came away with a 34-10 win.
Miami ended its season (7-5, 3-5 ACC) and will look to finish with eight wins for the first time since 2020. That year was the last time the Hurricanes played in a bowl game, a 37-34 loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
The last bowl victory for the Hurricanes came in 2016 against West Virginia.
