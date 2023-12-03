Miami (learned which bowl game they will play during the 2023 bowl season on Sunday. The Hurricanes will travel to New York to Yankee Stadium to play Rutgers (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The game is scheduled for December 28th at 2:15 and will be televised on ESPN.

Miami is 11-0 against Rutgers all time. The Hurricanes last faced the Scarlet Knights on November 22, 2003. Miami came away with a 34-10 win.

Miami ended its season (7-5, 3-5 ACC) and will look to finish with eight wins for the first time since 2020. That year was the last time the Hurricanes played in a bowl game, a 37-34 loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The last bowl victory for the Hurricanes came in 2016 against West Virginia.