Miami to wear 'Miami Nights' uniforms next week, hint at Kinchens return
Miami safety Kamren Kinchens suffered what seemed to be a severe head injury toward the end of the Texas A&M game and was carted off from the field. The All-American missed the last two games, and there were no official indications of when Kinchens would return.
Until this week.
Miami will debut its 'Miami Nights' uniforms next Saturday night against Georgia Tech, and the game is scheduled for an 8 PM kickoff on ACC Network. The Miami Hurricanes X page teased some injury news with Kinchens in the new threads.
The uniform was revealed about a year ago via social media, but the Hurricanes never donned the uniforms due to Miami's subpar season in 2022. After a 4-0 start this season, the program has decided to wear the black, neon green, and orange combination next week.
The uniforms were originally going to be used in the Thursday night game against Bethune in week three, but Miami wanted to save the uniform for a Kinchens return.
In the two games this season Kinchens registered ten tackles (five solo), one pass breakup, one fumble recovery, and one interception. Last season, he racked up 59 total tackles, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions. Kinchens, a Miami Northwestern alum, has the chance to become the tenth member named as an All-American in multiple seasons at Miami.
