Miami safety Kamren Kinchens suffered what seemed to be a severe head injury toward the end of the Texas A&M game and was carted off from the field. The All-American missed the last two games, and there were no official indications of when Kinchens would return.

Until this week.

Miami will debut its 'Miami Nights' uniforms next Saturday night against Georgia Tech, and the game is scheduled for an 8 PM kickoff on ACC Network. The Miami Hurricanes X page teased some injury news with Kinchens in the new threads.