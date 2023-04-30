Miami has been quiet in the spring Transfer Portal window, but options and targets are abundant for the Canes. With the deadline for names to be entered in the portal coming today, we take a look at the potential fits for Miami as they look to fill eight or so open spots on the 85-man roster heading into the summer.

Running Backs

Miami has not publicly offered any running backs but as of right now, there is a need for probably one addition to the roster. The position has five scholarship players on the running back depth chart, but is once again dealing with injury issues as redshirt freshman Trevonte Citizen is indefinitely out with a knee injury. Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs could add depth - and potentially starting reps - as a big back at 6-foot, 214-pounds. He was productive last season, rushing for over 800 yards and scoring six total touchdowns. He also averaged 21 yards per catch, so he has some receiving ability despite just 16 total receptions in the last two years. There have been rumors he could return home to Louisiana and be leaning toward LSU. Houston transfer Alton McCaskill IV is another big back with previous production but there is a connection to current offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. In 2021, McCaskill has nearly 1000 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns as a freshman. He does come with more question marks, though, as he is coming off a torn ACL and completely missed the 2022 season. Colorado has been trending for him and a visit to Arizona State is expected.

Wide Receivers

Big and productive is the trend for the wide receivers that fit what Miami is looking for in a transfer. Florida transfer Xzavier Henderson and Division II All-American JaQuae Jackson are two players with reported visits to Coral Gables. Henderson started 11 games for the Gators last season and had 38 catches, and 410 yards, and is a Miami Christopher Columbus alum - connecting him with head coach Mario Cristobal and multiple other staff members and players. In high school, he was a state champion in track and has 6'3" length. He is trending in Miami's direction. Jackson was as productive as it gets on the DII level with 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Since announcing his intentions to transfer, he has heard from several schools and visited Colorado, Miami, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers. Two other intriguing options are Zakhari Franklin and Jyaire Shorter. Franklin is an experienced option who could pair with Colbie Young on the outside. He is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard, 12-plus touchdown seasons and is a 6'1" 187-pounds. Oregon hired Will Stein as offensive coordinator, who coached him at UTSA. A Texas native, Texas A&M is expected to make a run at him along with Miami and the Ducks along with LSU. Shorter is the teammate of recently offered transfer linebacker Larry Nixon. He fits the mold of adding to the outside receiver spot as a 6'2" 218-pound weapon. He would be a one-year option coming to Miami with five years of experience. This past season he averaged over 27 yards per catch and scored 11 touchdowns on just 23 receptions. He entered the Transfer Portal on Saturday and is yet to have any reported visits scheduled.

Offensive Lineman

Miami added a treasure trove of players to the offensive line this off-season, but seems to still be in the market for one more player. They offered Wyoming transfer Emmanuel Pregnon but he ultimately chose USC. Today, the staff offered JUCO transfer Amauri Wiggins, who was an All-Conference offensive guard and has also been playing center this spring. The intriguing part of Wiggins's recruitment is that he is a summer addition, graduating in May. At 6'3" and 310 pounds, he will be an inside player but with multiple years of eligibility remaining, could be a replacement for either Matt Lee or Javion Cohen in 2024. Miami is the only Power Five program to offer at this point.

Defensive Lineman

Miami is looking at some depth issues at defensive tackle right now, even with the transfer additions of Branson Deen and Thomas Gore. Spring injuries to Leonard Taylor, Akheem Mesidor, and Jared Harrison-Hunte plus the transfers of several players at the position proved that more is needed heading into the summer. Former blue-chip defensive tackle was a rotational player for Ole Miss last season but could be the one-technique defensive tackle Miami needs to compete with Ahmad Moten, Harrison-Hunte, and Jacob Lichtenstein. Miami is one of the schools rumored to be deep in the race for him along with Ohio State. Keivie Rose, one of the most sought-after players in the spring portal window, picked up an offer from Miami on Wednesday. Last season he was a solid performer for Louisiana Tech, collecting 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, 18 pressures, and two sacks. He has picked up eight offers since entering the portal.

Linebackers

Larry Nixon III, mentioned with Shorter, was offered by Miami despite five new linebackers coming into the program this off-season. Miami is not likely to go after many players at the position, but Nixon provides size (6'2" 236-pounds) and experience (24 starts). This season he was voted first-team All-CUSA behind a 106-tackle campaign. He has 246 total tackles for his career. Auburn is the other school to offer in the past 24 hours.

Defensive Backs