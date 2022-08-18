Miami Wide Receiver Romello Brinson Looking To Make Plays

Coming to Miami, Romello Brinson was a highly recruited prospect, holding offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, USC and others. As part of a strong recruiting class in 2021, as one of nine South Florida blue-chip prospects to stay home. Despite a lack of recent success compared to the rest of their offer sheet, there is a pride of doing it at home:

"It's very exciting to be home. This is Miami. I grew up here, born here. It's just something that is special being here, not doing it anywhere else, nobody else's city. This is the city where I grew up. I think it was the best decision that I made and I just want to win a championship here."

Brinson is no stranger to championships. He won three state titles in a row during his time at Miami Northwestern. That championship success is something that himself and his former and current teammates Kahlil Brantley and Kam Kinchens are trying to bring to Miami:

"The work. I see the work the guys put in the summer. It starts in the summer. It leads to the future," said Brinson about the similarities between his time at Northwestern and now under Coach Mario Cristobal.