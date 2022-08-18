Miami Wide Receiver Romello Brinson Looking To Make Plays

Coming to Miami, Romello Brinson was a highly recruited prospect, holding offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, USC and others. As part of a strong recruiting class in 2021, as one of nine South Florida blue-chip prospects to stay home. Despite a lack of recent success compared to the rest of their offer sheet, there is a pride of doing it at home:
"It's very exciting to be home. This is Miami. I grew up here, born here. It's just something that is special being here, not doing it anywhere else, nobody else's city. This is the city where I grew up. I think it was the best decision that I made and I just want to win a championship here."
Brinson is no stranger to championships. He won three state titles in a row during his time at Miami Northwestern. That championship success is something that himself and his former and current teammates KahlilBrantley and KamKinchens are trying to bring to Miami:
"The work. I see the work the guys put in the summer. It starts in the summer. It leads to the future," said Brinson about the similarities between his time at Northwestern and now under Coach MarioCristobal.
In his first season at Miami, there were highs and lows. Scrimmage performances pointed to a fast track to playing time. We saw flashes of his four-star talent on a highlight worthy touchdown grab against Central Connecticut State and three catches for 33 yards against Michigan State. Stuck behind record breaking wideout Charleston Rambo last season, the opportunity to break out is there for Brinson.
In practice, Brinson looks explosive in and out of his breaks and has some of the better hands and ball skills. Brinson was out in the spring with a shoulder injury, but has worked his way back into the rotation:
"I'm just coming in one day at a time, putting in the work to prove that I am that guy," said Brinson when asked about high expectations.
Veteran wide receiver XavierRestrepo looks to be the target hog of the room and Key'shawn Smith looks to have a role at one of the outside spots. That role left by Rambo is up for grabs and players like JacolbyGeorge, transfer FrankLadsonJr., ColbieYoung, and Brinson are fighting for the opportunity to be the next record-breaking receiver. Brinson's expectations for this season are simple:
"Take it one day at a time and just do what I do best."