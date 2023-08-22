Miami wide receivers learning how to be great under coach Kevin Beard
Last year, Miami struggled offensively. The Hurricanes finished the season ranked 85th nationally in total offense averaging 367 yards per game, and ranked 96th in the country with 23.6 points per game.
This has to change for Miami to increase its chances of making a bowl game, and one of those ways is to get better production from the wide receivers. New Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson should allow wide receivers to make plays in space with his 'Air Raid' offense, but the playmakers have to...make plays.
Colbie Young is the clear-cut WR1 and seemingly will take his game to the next level in 2023. The JUCO transfer made a splash last year just before Tyler Van Dyke injured his throwing shoulder in the middle of the season. The 6'5" 215-pound pass-catcher credits Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Beard for challenging him to be a better receiver.
"He helped me find myself, for sure, Young said. "He has a standard where I have to elevate my game to where I'm not doing things wrong, but he just wants me to be better as a receiver. How can I take my game to the next level? If I'm doing good in college, he wants to see me play like you're in the NFL right now."
Young started just five games last season but ranked third on the team with 32 receptions for 367 yards scoring five touchdowns.
Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Horton is the other big receiver (6'4," 205 pounds) along with Young, who appreciates Beard improving his play on and off the field.
"Coach Beard is getting me better, developing me, not just as a player but as a man to as well. I appreciate that."
Jacolby George is emerging as the best all-around receiver for the Hurricanes, but the Broward County product has taken a while to get to this level. He started the 2022 season suspended due to off-the-field behavior, but after the birth of his first child and with the teachings from Beard, George seems to be in the correct head space to have a breakout year.
"I see a difference in a positive way," George said of Beard. "He helps all of us individually and specifically on what each player needs. He teaches us in our certain way, helping us to be a better person."
George has built muscle in the offseason, building on his 6'0" 176-pound frame. He's had a great spring and fall camp and is destined to lock into that WR2 spot.
The Hurricanes added wideouts to the roster in the spring to add to overall depth and increase competition. Alabama transfer Tyler Harrell has elite speed and said he can run as fast as 24 miles per hour. He has run as fast as a 4.2 in the 40-yard dash and quickly learned much from his now wide receivers coach. Beard played high school locally at Plantation High School and played at the University of Miami from 1999 to 2003.
"He made me understand a lot as far as playing receiver himself," Harrell said. "I just learn a lot from him, soak in a lot of knowledge from him."
Harrell mentioned that freshman Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph and Shemar Kirk are the other fast receivers on the team. Kirk, a 6'1" JUCO transfer from California, has produced over 1,500 receiving yards over the past two seasons, while Ray Ray is one of the hardest-working players on the team and will push for playing time.
Xavier Restrepo, returns as one of the reliable targets for Tyler Van Dyke, and Brashard Smith, who has been impressive in camp, is another playmaker that can eat with yards after catch.
"I love coming here every single day just solely because of him," Restrepo said of Beard. "He's so patient with us. He really devotes his time, basically lives around us."
Smith mentioned that Beard is the best coach he's ever had:
"By far the best coach I've ever had receiving-wise. He's teaching me everything, like little things. Just like my routes and getting up on a defender and stuff like that, I feel like it's a big change for me."
The Hurricanes now have a legitimate group of receivers that can help improve the offense. Miami has enhanced the potential of the wide receiver room that struggled mightily last season, but Beard seems to be a big reason why that changes in 2023.
