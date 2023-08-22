Last year, Miami struggled offensively. The Hurricanes finished the season ranked 85th nationally in total offense averaging 367 yards per game, and ranked 96th in the country with 23.6 points per game.

This has to change for Miami to increase its chances of making a bowl game, and one of those ways is to get better production from the wide receivers. New Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson should allow wide receivers to make plays in space with his 'Air Raid' offense, but the playmakers have to...make plays.

Colbie Young is the clear-cut WR1 and seemingly will take his game to the next level in 2023. The JUCO transfer made a splash last year just before Tyler Van Dyke injured his throwing shoulder in the middle of the season. The 6'5" 215-pound pass-catcher credits Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Beard for challenging him to be a better receiver.

"He helped me find myself, for sure, Young said. "He has a standard where I have to elevate my game to where I'm not doing things wrong, but he just wants me to be better as a receiver. How can I take my game to the next level? If I'm doing good in college, he wants to see me play like you're in the NFL right now."

Young started just five games last season but ranked third on the team with 32 receptions for 367 yards scoring five touchdowns.

Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Horton is the other big receiver (6'4," 205 pounds) along with Young, who appreciates Beard improving his play on and off the field.

"Coach Beard is getting me better, developing me, not just as a player but as a man to as well. I appreciate that."

Jacolby George is emerging as the best all-around receiver for the Hurricanes, but the Broward County product has taken a while to get to this level. He started the 2022 season suspended due to off-the-field behavior, but after the birth of his first child and with the teachings from Beard, George seems to be in the correct head space to have a breakout year.