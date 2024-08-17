PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Miami wins out for top 100 DB recruit Bryce Fitzgerald

John Garcia Jr. • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@johngarcia_jr

It seemed like Florida State's race to lose.

But on Saturday evening, celebrating his birthday, Miami (Fla.) Columbus star defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald announced he was staying home for his college football to play for Mario Cristobal and Miami.

The Hurricanes, which received an official visit in June and a return visit to wrap up the month of July, closed the gap on FSU despite its status as the public leader in the recruitment.

Playing close to home was long a priority for the top 100 talent, ranked as the No. 10 cornerback recruit on Rivals. As were academics and the opportunity to see the field.

Those boxes are now checked at The U.

"That's a dream come true," Fitzgerald told Rivals.

The newest Hurricane will begin his career in the ACC at cornerback, one of the perks of how Cristobal and company courted him. Other programs have been set on the safety position or a potential hybrid role down the line.

And there may be a chance to see the field early in Coral Gables.

"I feel confident with that," Fitzgerald said. "I think I can come in and play a little bit my freshman year. I know for sure I'll be on the field my sophomore year.

"Coach (Chevis) Jackson is my guy, he helps me out with what I need. If I got a question about coverage...he's gonna give me the tips and pointers."

Fitzgerald and Jackson built up their relationship through most of the year, but it took a step forward when the staff hosted the four-star for his official visit in June.

The Hurricanes were clearly trailing at that point.

"Miami jumped up for me," he said earlier this offseason. "I got to meet the real coach Jackson. When I first met him, he was strict about business type of guy. This weekend he showed that he's funny, cool, and relaxed."

Now with the birthday commitment in the rear view mirror, Fitzgerald plans on taking in multiple Miami games now that he is on the commitment list, including one on the road to open the season when UM travels to play Florida. The FSU rivalry game is also on the docket for a game day visit.

Before that point, he'll help Columbus High School open up their state title defense as a key three-phase cog for the Explorers. As a junior, he intercepted 10 passes en route to the state title.

Now he'll play his college ball closer to where his football journey began.

"My grandma doesn't want me to go to far," Fitzgerald said. "And I'm a grandma's boy."

