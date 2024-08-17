Those boxes are now checked at The U.

Playing close to home was long a priority for the top 100 talent, ranked as the No. 10 cornerback recruit on Rivals. As were academics and the opportunity to see the field.

The Hurricanes, which received an official visit in June and a return visit to wrap up the month of July, closed the gap on FSU despite its status as the public leader in the recruitment.

But on Saturday evening, celebrating his birthday, Miami (Fla.) Columbus star defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald announced he was staying home for his college football to play for Mario Cristobal and Miami .

The newest Hurricane will begin his career in the ACC at cornerback, one of the perks of how Cristobal and company courted him. Other programs have been set on the safety position or a potential hybrid role down the line.

And there may be a chance to see the field early in Coral Gables.

"I feel confident with that," Fitzgerald said. "I think I can come in and play a little bit my freshman year. I know for sure I'll be on the field my sophomore year.

"Coach (Chevis) Jackson is my guy, he helps me out with what I need. If I got a question about coverage...he's gonna give me the tips and pointers."

Fitzgerald and Jackson built up their relationship through most of the year, but it took a step forward when the staff hosted the four-star for his official visit in June.

The Hurricanes were clearly trailing at that point.

"Miami jumped up for me," he said earlier this offseason. "I got to meet the real coach Jackson. When I first met him, he was strict about business type of guy. This weekend he showed that he's funny, cool, and relaxed."

Now with the birthday commitment in the rear view mirror, Fitzgerald plans on taking in multiple Miami games now that he is on the commitment list, including one on the road to open the season when UM travels to play Florida. The FSU rivalry game is also on the docket for a game day visit.

Before that point, he'll help Columbus High School open up their state title defense as a key three-phase cog for the Explorers. As a junior, he intercepted 10 passes en route to the state title.

Now he'll play his college ball closer to where his football journey began.

"My grandma doesn't want me to go to far," Fitzgerald said. "And I'm a grandma's boy."