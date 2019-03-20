Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-20 11:47:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Mike Harley on Wed.: "We're using our weapons this year," talks QBs

Idenrkq4dbwv3fuhwsmh
CaneSport.com
Staff

WR Mike Harley said his goal this spring is to “try and stay consistent.”“I have a great feeling about this season this year,” he said. “It’s just I’m free - you let that bird out, I feel like I’m ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}