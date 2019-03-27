Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-27 06:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Perry striking a new tone working under Enos, sees himself as starter

Ju90sjmaoaymgg6mao6j
CaneSport.com
Staff

If you were to paint a portrait of N'Kosi Perry from 2018, you might start off with some really nice brushwork and then just leave it unfinished.That pretty much sums up a season that began with so...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}