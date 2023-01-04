South Florida is home to several of the top seven-on-seven programs in the country and one of the national mainstays is the Miami Immortals. The Immortals helped develop some of the nation's best like Miami wide receiver Robby Washington linebacker Bobby Washington, Alabama cornerback signee Desmond Ricks, LSU wide receiver signee Jalen Brown, Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada and so many more. Just last season, they had close to 20 division one prospects play in its program. This season could have much of the same.

The face of the program for the Immortals is SMU commit and Vero Beach 2024 quarterback Tyler Aronson. The top-150 prospect had 1,800 yards and 26 touchdowns before an injury ended his junior year. Before this season, he committed to the Mustangs and former Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee. He has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the state over the last two years and replaces Rashada as a division one passer to lead the program. His big arm should have his team competing on a national level.

The running back group is versatile and loaded for the Immortals. All three players have Power Five ability and an offer from Miami, with Isaac Brown currently committed to Louisville and Chauncey Bowens locked in with Florida. Brown and Bowens are likely to play more true running back roles while Gerald Modest is a 6'1" lanky back with elite receiving chops and will likely be strictly a receiver on offense. Bowens and Modest will also be playing some defense, as well. Modest might find a future at free safety thanks to his length and ball skills. Bowens, at 215 pounds, is an athletic presence at linebacker - a weapon in the seven-on-seven game. Brown is one of the most explosive players in the country. He has produced double-digit touchdowns both as a runner and receiver for Homestead over the past two seasons.

The mainly South Dade County-based wide receiver group is young and extremely talented. Every player measures out at 6'1" or taller and all have the ability to win 50-50 ball opportunities. Cortez Mills is one of the best receivers in his class. As a sophomore, he holds nearly 20 offers including Miami. Head coach Mario Cristobal needs to start the trend of grabbing the top wideout in South Florida annually and Mills will likely be that guy in two short years. Bryce Fitzgerald is lauded by many as the top athlete in Miami-Dade County for 2025. His ability to play both sides of the ball at an elite level is special. Miami has not offered yet, but conference opponents Pittsburgh and Syracuse have already taken notice. Amaree Williams might end up rushing the passer at the next level, but he joins the Immortals as their jumbo athlete of the group. He played nearly every skill position except running back this past fall, earning All-County honors. He last visited Miami back in August and could be on their radar with another big season. He holds offers from Auburn, Kentucky, and Penn State.