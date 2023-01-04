National Power 7vs7 Program Miami Immortals Will Feature Elite Talent
South Florida is home to several of the top seven-on-seven programs in the country and one of the national mainstays is the Miami Immortals.
The Immortals helped develop some of the nation's best like Miami wide receiver Robby Washington linebacker Bobby Washington, Alabama cornerback signee Desmond Ricks, LSU wide receiver signee Jalen Brown, Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada and so many more.
Just last season, they had close to 20 division one prospects play in its program. This season could have much of the same.
The face of the program for the Immortals is SMU commit and Vero Beach 2024 quarterback Tyler Aronson. The top-150 prospect had 1,800 yards and 26 touchdowns before an injury ended his junior year. Before this season, he committed to the Mustangs and former Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee.
He has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the state over the last two years and replaces Rashada as a division one passer to lead the program. His big arm should have his team competing on a national level.
The running back group is versatile and loaded for the Immortals. All three players have Power Five ability and an offer from Miami, with Isaac Brown currently committed to Louisville and Chauncey Bowens locked in with Florida. Brown and Bowens are likely to play more true running back roles while Gerald Modest is a 6'1" lanky back with elite receiving chops and will likely be strictly a receiver on offense.
Bowens and Modest will also be playing some defense, as well. Modest might find a future at free safety thanks to his length and ball skills. Bowens, at 215 pounds, is an athletic presence at linebacker - a weapon in the seven-on-seven game.
Brown is one of the most explosive players in the country. He has produced double-digit touchdowns both as a runner and receiver for Homestead over the past two seasons.
The mainly South Dade County-based wide receiver group is young and extremely talented. Every player measures out at 6'1" or taller and all have the ability to win 50-50 ball opportunities.
Cortez Mills is one of the best receivers in his class. As a sophomore, he holds nearly 20 offers including Miami. Head coach Mario Cristobal needs to start the trend of grabbing the top wideout in South Florida annually and Mills will likely be that guy in two short years.
Bryce Fitzgerald is lauded by many as the top athlete in Miami-Dade County for 2025. His ability to play both sides of the ball at an elite level is special. Miami has not offered yet, but conference opponents Pittsburgh and Syracuse have already taken notice.
Amaree Williams might end up rushing the passer at the next level, but he joins the Immortals as their jumbo athlete of the group. He played nearly every skill position except running back this past fall, earning All-County honors. He last visited Miami back in August and could be on their radar with another big season. He holds offers from Auburn, Kentucky, and Penn State.
Many of the players on this team will spend some time on both sides of the ball, but three players will play strong roles on the defense.
Columbus sophomore linebacker Hector Chavez earned a Miami offer during the season thanks to being the heart and soul of the Explorer's state championship-winning defense. He is as aggressive a player as there is in football. He is undersized and a true linebacker, but a zone-heavy scheme with his strong experience will suit him well.
Freak athlete Jaden Nickens out of Oklahoma is the highest-rated prospect in the program, ranking as a top 25 player in his class. He will spend some time at wide receiver, but he will make his name as a ball-hawking safety this seven-on-seven season.
He came down for the Florida State-Miami game and got a chance to speak to the staff. He is likely to earn an offer as the staff starts to shift toward sophomore evaluations.
Miami Palmetto has been good to the Canes, transitioning wide receiver Brashard Smith, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, and the Washington twins this past year. The next big-time defensive prospect to come out of the program could be new-arrival linebacker Charquez Lee.
He had over 100 tackles this season and actually played running back as well. That athletic ability should transition to the seven-on-seven circuit and could play him into a Miami offer. He has been recruited lately by the likes of mainly Group of Five programs.
