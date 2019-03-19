CaneSport.com

The University of Miami football program announced Tuesday that the NCAA has approved a waiver for quarterback Tate Martell, which makes him immediately eligible for competition.

"We are pleased with this ruling and appreciate the NCAA recognizing that this waiver met the criteria under the membership established guidelines," Director of Athletics Blake James said. "We would like to thank the NCAA, as well as Ohio State University, for their assistance and support throughout the waiver process. We look forward to seeing Tate compete for the Hurricanes this season."

Martell, a redshirt sophomore from Las Vegas, transferred to UM from Ohio State in January. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

He's a former four-star recruit who was rated the No. 2 dual-threat QB in the nation by Rivals.com in the Class of 2017. As a senior he was named national player of the year by three organizations as a senior: Gatorade, MaxPreps, and USA Today.



He was a U.S. Army All-American and was undefeated as a starting quarterback (43-0) for coach Kenny Sanchez at Bishop Gorman (yes, the same school as Brevin Jordan and recent DB transfer commit Bubba Bolden).

Martell threw for 7,507 yards and 113 touchdowns (and only nine interceptions) in his high school career, and he rushed for 2,294 yards with 35 more scores for a team that was undefeated national champion each year he was the starting quarterback. He was named first-team all-state all three years as a starter and threw for 2,362 yards with 41 touchdowns and only one interception as a senior in 2016. He also rushed for 1,257 yards and 21 TDs, and was named the Southwest League Offensive MVP.