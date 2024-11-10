New AP Poll: Hurricanes drop to twelfth after first loss

The Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 5-1 ACC) suffered its first loss of the season to Georgia Tech on Saturday and dropped in the Associated Press Poll. The latest AP Poll ranked the Hurricanes 12th in the country.

Miami also ranked 12th in this week's coaches poll.

The other ACC teams ranked in this week's Top 25 are No. 14 SMU (8-1), No. 17 Clemson (6-2), and No. 22 Louisville.

SMU was on a bye last week and dropped one spot, ranked behind the Hurricanes at 14.

Clemson defeated Virginia Tech (5-5) 24-14 and rose two spots in the poll.

Louisville was also on a bye week and rose three spots to 22nd in the country.

Miami currently has zero ranked teams on its remaining regular season schedule, and Louisville is the only team that the Hurricanes have defeated.

1. Oregon (10-0), 2. Ohio State (8-1), 3. Texas (8-1), 4. Penn State (8-1), 5. Indiana (10-0), 6. Tennessee (8-1) 7. BYU (9-0), 8. Notre Dame (8-1), 9. Alabama (7-2), 10. Ole Miss (8-2) 11. Georgia (7-2) are ranked ahead of the Hurricanes.

The second edition of the official College Football Playoff Poll will be released Tuesday.

Miami will host Wake Forest for its final home game after a bye week this week.