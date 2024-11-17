New AP Poll: Hurricanes rise one spot to 11th

The Miami Hurricanes (9-1, 5-1 ACC) suffered their first loss of the season to Georgia Tech two Saturdays ago and dropped in the Associated Press Poll last week. After Miami was idle last week, the latest AP Poll ranked the Hurricanes 11th in the country.

Miami is ranked 10th in this week's coaches poll.

The other ACC teams ranked in this week's Top 25 are No. 13 SMU (9-1) and No. 17 Clemson (8-2).

On Saturday, SMU defeated Boston College 38-28 to remain undefeated in ACC play, and Clemson defeated Pitt 24-20.

Louisville lost to Stanford 38-35 on the road, dropping them from the rankings. The loss removes the one ranked team Miami has beaten on its schedule.

1. Oregon (11-0), 2. Ohio State (9-1), 3. Texas (9-1), 4. Penn State (9-1), 5. Indiana (10-0), 6. Notre Dame (9-1), 7. Alabama (8-2), 8. Georgia (8-2), 9. Ole Miss (8-2) ) and Tennessee (8-2) are ranked ahead of the Hurricanes.

The third edition of the official College Football Playoff Poll will be released Tuesday.

Miami will host Wake Forest for its final home game this week.