Miami continues to climb the rankings in the latest Associated Press Poll. After its dominant 56-9 win over Florida A&M, Miami finds itself ranked in the top ten for the first time since 2020.

Miami moved up two spots from 12th after 5th-ranked Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois and tenth-ranked Michigan lost to Texas on Saturday. Miami jumped over Utah despite the Utes defeating Baylor 23-12. Previously, 14th-ranked Tennessee trounced the then-24th-ranked NC State, vaulting them over the Hurricanes to seventh.

The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams ranked in the AP Poll. Louisville is the next highest-ranked conference team (19th), followed by Clemson (22nd) and Boston College (24th).

Other conference teams receiving votes were Syracuse (63 votes), North Carolina (7 votes), and California (3 votes).

1. Georgia, 2. Texas, 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Missouri, 7. Tennessee, 8. Penn State, and 9. Oregon are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.

Miami