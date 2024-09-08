PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

New AP Poll: Miami moves into top ten in week three

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
Miami continues to climb the rankings in the latest Associated Press Poll. After its dominant 56-9 win over Florida A&M, Miami finds itself ranked in the top ten for the first time since 2020.

Miami moved up two spots from 12th after 5th-ranked Notre Dame lost to Northern Illinois and tenth-ranked Michigan lost to Texas on Saturday. Miami jumped over Utah despite the Utes defeating Baylor 23-12. Previously, 14th-ranked Tennessee trounced the then-24th-ranked NC State, vaulting them over the Hurricanes to seventh.

The Hurricanes are one of four ACC teams ranked in the AP Poll. Louisville is the next highest-ranked conference team (19th), followed by Clemson (22nd) and Boston College (24th).

Other conference teams receiving votes were Syracuse (63 votes), North Carolina (7 votes), and California (3 votes).

1. Georgia, 2. Texas, 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Missouri, 7. Tennessee, 8. Penn State, and 9. Oregon are ranked in front of the Hurricanes.

Miami

