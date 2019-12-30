New offer out, official visit getting set for Jan. 17
Duncanville (Tex.) High School CB Ennis Rakestraw picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer today.He now has 24 offers.“The Miami offer - I was talking to coach (Mike) Rumph, he said I had a lot of g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news