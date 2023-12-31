CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jayda Curry scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, Merissah Russell scored 11 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter Sunday, and No. 19 Louisville beat Miami 77-72 in a sloppy and disjointed ACC opener for both teams.

Nyla Harris had 13 points — nine in the first quarter — and 12 rebounds for Louisville (12-2), Kiki Jefferson scored 12 and Olivia Cochran finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Ja’Leah Williams hit from behind the arc to give Miami a four-point lead with 6:57 to play; Russell answered with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later. She added two more 3s and a pair of free throws before Harris made a layup with 55 seconds left to cap a 13-5 run that gave the Cardinals a 73-69 lead.

Lemyah Hylton made a layup, but Nina Rickards hit a pull-up jumper from the left elbow with 13 seconds left. Williams made the second of two free throws to make it 75-72 about nine seconds later, and Cochran capped the scoring with two foul shots.