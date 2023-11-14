CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami men’s basketball players Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack were named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List, as announced Tuesday afternoon on ESPN.

The Wooden Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding player for men’s and women’s basketball.

Miami is one of ten schools with a pair of players on the watch list, joining Connecticut, Creighton, Duke, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Marquette, North Carolina, and USC.

Omier is averaging a double-double through three games this season with 15.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per contest. He currently sits 26th in the nation in rebounds per game (11.0) and is one of 29 players to record two double-doubles this season.

Pack is averaging 12.0 points per game in his second year with the Hurricanes and leads Miami in assists per game at 5.7, which is good for fifth among Atlantic Coast Conference players.

The Hurricanes hit the road for the first time this season when they traveled to the Bahamas to participate in the Baha Mar Bahamas Championship. Miami will face Georgia in its first game of the tournament at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Courtesy of Megan Barnes of Miami Athletics