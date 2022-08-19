Nyjalik Kelly Receiving High Praise As A Freshman

Nyjalik Kelly passed the eye test amongst coaches and peers before starting his freshman campaign.

The Dillard High School (Fort Lauderdale, FL) product was Mario Cristobal's first major South Florida recruiting addition and was one of the headliners of Miami's 2022 class.

Kelly didn't participate in spring football despite enrolling early, but he was able to make his mark in summer workouts and throughout fall practices.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder exploded off the edge and had an impressive tackle for loss during a media viewing session last week.

Kelly, who recently turned 18, is a couple of months removed from a shoulder injury that required surgery. He's fighting for playing time in an experienced defensive line room with veterans like Mitchell Agude, Jahfari Harvey, and Chantz Williams.