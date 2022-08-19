Nyjalik Kelly Receiving High Praise As A Freshman
Nyjalik Kelly passed the eye test amongst coaches and peers before starting his freshman campaign.
The Dillard High School (Fort Lauderdale, FL) product was Mario Cristobal's first major South Florida recruiting addition and was one of the headliners of Miami's 2022 class.
Kelly didn't participate in spring football despite enrolling early, but he was able to make his mark in summer workouts and throughout fall practices.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder exploded off the edge and had an impressive tackle for loss during a media viewing session last week.
Kelly, who recently turned 18, is a couple of months removed from a shoulder injury that required surgery. He's fighting for playing time in an experienced defensive line room with veterans like Mitchell Agude, Jahfari Harvey, and Chantz Williams.
“He’s quick and lengthy, and simply twitchy and simply lanky,” said fourth-year defensive linean Jared Harrison-Hunte. “He’s going to be a freak in the future, just give him just a few years. He’s going to be good.”
The former four-star recruit totaled 25 sacks as a junior and senior and his teammates are raving about his versatility.
“He’s gonna be a great football player," said Harvey. "He can bend unlike anything I’ve seen before. He has the traits that make up a great pass rusher."
Kelly, the No. 13 ranked defensive end in the 2022 class, received high praise from Jason Taylor.
“He can bend, he can run, he can twist, he can change direction, he is flexible, he plays with good pad level. He can be the entire package,” Taylor said on 560 WQAM in late June.
The Hall of Famer has been working with Miami's defensive lineman, and he sees a star in the making in Kelly.
"The crazy thing is Nyjalik just turned 18 a few days ago," Taylor said. "The sky is the limit for somebody like him."