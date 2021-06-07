Nyjalik Kelly to visit UM this week coming off "great" FSU visit
Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High School DE Nyjalik Kelly is set to visit Miami this Thursday.It’s an important visit for UM with the former Florida State commitment.“I am coming to Miami just for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news