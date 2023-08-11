Many times in football, injuries can derail a career. Depending on the severity of the injury, football players can return to their original form, and others may never become who they once were. In the case of fourth-year Offensive Lineman Zion Nelson, the eventual outcome is yet to be determined. Nelson missed nearly the entire year in 2022 due to a fracture in his knee early last season.

"Essentially, during the summer, I had a surgery done," Nelson said. "What they did in the surgery was filled in a soft spot to harden it I guess. You have to actually go in the bone and do that. I kind of re-fractured it during that Texas A&M game."

The 6'5" 315-pounder was essentially shut down for the rest of the season but has been working to get back onto the field. This week he was spotted in practice in full pads observing drills with the offensive line. Nelson shared what stands out to him about this year's offensive line:

"What stands out to me is the leadership from Matt Lee so far. He's really able to bring these guys together and set the tone since he's been here."

Nelson is unsure when he will return to the playing field but is doing everything he can to return this season.

"Right now, our main focus is to look stronger," Nelson said at the Miami media day. "Need to be able to stabilize it to play football. As far as when we plan on coming back, and stuff like that, plan on most likely make contact and get stuff going in camp, but as far as what game I'll be back for, I'm not exactly sure, but we are kind of basing things on how this feels."

Zion has been working hard to get back on the field, attending frequent training and rehab sessions, but admits the process has been difficult to deal with mentally.

"Pretty tough; I try to focus on the things that I can, but there's no getting around the fact that it's been disappointing that haven't played football for about a year now...There's going to be times where, like, I could be depressed, and I feel like I don't want to be there, but I just focus on the things I can do."

Despite the mental anguish, Nelson is excited to return to the field with his teammates and play football.

"I just want to be able to play with my teammates and be able to work in the weight room. I've haven't been able to go out there and play football. It's a completely different feeling, so I'm really excited to do that."

In 2021, Nelson would start all 12 games and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention. He was projected by many draft experts to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft. His dream of playing professionally may be in jeopardy with his injury history.

Nelson started his career as a freshman in the limelight by earning the starting left tackle position in his first year in Coral Gables. He would start all 13 games that year, giving himself a jumpstart to his career compared to his peers. In his sophomore year, Nelson would emerge as one of the best O-Linemen on the team seeing action in ten games, making seven starts.