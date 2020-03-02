News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 13:04:18 -0600') }} football Edit

OL commits to Justice, Diaz post-practice: "Done with visits, mind made up"

CaneSport.com
Staff

Parkland (Fla.) Douglas High School OL Michael McLaughlin took an unofficial visit to Miami today for UM's opening spring practice.And he's now an official commitment.McLaughlin and his family visi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}