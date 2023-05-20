Perez punctuated the Hurricanes’ improbable rally, as Miami (36-18, 17-12) mounted seven unanswered runs against Duke (35-18, 17-11 ACC) across the final four frames.

The Miami catcher got one courtesy of his celebratory teammates following his walk-off two-run homer that lifted the 11th-ranked Hurricanes over the Duke Blue Devils, 10-8, in 11 innings Friday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

As Perez watched his game-winning blast sail over the right-field fence, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

With his teammates pouring out of the dugout, the junior jumped for joy and let out a roar in jubilation.

After collecting himself momentarily, Perez blew a kiss to his loved ones down the left-field line when he rounded second,

Once he reached third base, the Miami native raised his arms toward the sky.

His body language was more than enough of a signal for his teammates eagerly waiting at home.

Perez chucked his helmet aside and jumped up and down into the sweetest shower of his life.

“It felt amazing,” Perez said. “We stuck with it and stayed positive. Our guys in the dugout and the nine guys on the field, lineup, everybody, just never gave up and we came through big.”

The Hurricane hero’s magical moment seemed like something out of a Hollywood script.

With Miami trailing the Blue Devils by five in the eighth, the Cardiac Canes began to chip away.

Perez, sophomore left fielder Renzo Gonzalez and junior first baseman CJ Kayfus each plated a run in the eighth off of the dominant Duke pitching staff, which entered the series fourth nationally with a 3.80 ERA.

But Miami’s magic was far from over.

Despite being down to their final out, the Hurricanes believed.

Gonzalez dropped a game-tying two-run single into right-center field sending Mark Light Field into a frenzy.

“I wanted to get a pitch where I could just drive to the outfield and get that run in and pass it to the next guy,” Gonzalez said.”I wasn’t trying to do anything crazy. We believe in every single guy in the lineup and we came through.”

Miami closer Andrew Walters (4-0) shut down the Blue Devils in the 10th and 11th, setting the stage for Perez.

Miami completes regular season Saturday afternoon with series finale against Duke. First pitch is slated for 1:00 PM at Mark Light Stadium.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics