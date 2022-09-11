PFF Grades, Snap Counts: Miami Vs. Southern Miss
Miami defeated Southern Miss 30-7 on Saturday and currently ranks as the third-ranked team according to the statistical mega site Pro Football Focus.
Here are some other statistical antidotes:
The offensive had a total of 83 snaps on the day.
Pass Catchers
Xavier Restrepo and Brashard Smith were the highest-ranked offensive players for the team despite only playing 29 and 22 snaps respectively, the two were the most efficient. They received grades of 81.2 and 79.5.
Following Restrepo and Smith were Key'Shawn Smith (65.6, 58 snaps), Michael Redding III (63.9, 58 snaps), Romello Brinson (61.2, 24 snaps), Elijah Arroyo (58.2, 44 snaps), Dominic Mammarelli (55.3, 5 snaps), Frank Ladson (54.1, 26 snaps) and Will Mallory (32.4, 56 snaps).
Offensive Line
Jakai Clark, Jalen Rivers, and DJ Scaife played all 83 snaps but Justice Oluwaseun was the highest graded O-Lineman at 65.6 playing 78 snaps. Offensive lineman ranked Oluwaseun, Zion Nelson (64.9, 20 snaps), Scaife (62.2), John Campbell (60.3, 68 snaps), Clark (58.6), Rivers (57.7), and Anez Cooper (50.9, 13 snaps).
Quarterbacks
Tyler Van Dyke had a tough day for his standards and graded out at 57.7 on the day. Jake Garcia (77.9) was the third highest graded player (behind Restrepo and Brashard but only played three snaps.
Running Backs
Henry Parrish Jr. was clearly the workhorse of this backfield (72, 49) even with Jaylan Knighton (60.8, 12) returning to action from injury. Thaddius Franklin was right behind Parrish as the two backs ranked third and fourth overall on offense. Miami stuck with the three backs on the day.
Grades and Snap Counts For the Rest of the Offense
Defense
A total of 53 snaps were played on defense.
James Williams had the highest grade with the most snaps in Saturday's performance. He played 50 snaps and graded at a 79.6. ranking third on defense. Antonio Moultrie (87.4, 13 snaps) and Wesley Bissainthe (80.2, 9 snaps) ranked higher.
DJ Ivey (67.6) and Kamren Kinchens (64.3) were the only other players to play 50 snaps. Te'Cory Couch (63.0, 44 snaps) and Tyrique Stevenson (67.4, 43 snaps) rounded out the top five on defense in snaps.
Grades and Snap Counts For the Rest of the Defense
Jahfari Harvey (66.7, 36)
Mitchell Agude (65.8, 31)
Elijah Roberts (78.2, 27)
Corey Flagg Jr. (61.7, 27)
Waynmon Steed Jr. (55.5, 21)
Darrell Jackson (73.1, 20)
Leonard Taylor (69.3, 20)
Jared Harrison-Hunte (78.7, 19)
Keontra Smith (60.6, 15)
Al Blades Jr. (63.9, 14)
Chantz Williams (57.1, 12)
Jordan Miller (74.6, 11)
Nyjalik Kelly (44.5, 10)
Caleb Johnson (56.6, 10)
Gilbert Frierson (54.8, 10)
Jacob Lichtenstein (78.9, 9)
Chase Smith (64, 8)
Malik Curtis (31.6, 4)
Daryl Porter Jr. (48.2, 4)
Allan Haye (60.5, 3)
Isaiah Dunson (61.3, 3)
Brian Balom (60.4, 3)
Avery Huff (67.2, 3)
Ryan Ragone (62.6, 3)
Thomas Davis (59.3, 1)