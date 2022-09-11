Miami defeated Southern Miss 30-7 on Saturday and currently ranks as the third-ranked team according to the statistical mega site Pro Football Focus. Here are some other statistical antidotes: The offensive had a total of 83 snaps on the day.

Pass Catchers

Xavier Restrepo, Wide Receiver, Miami

Offensive Line

(From Left To Right) DJ Scaife, Tyler Van Dyke and Justice Oluwaseun

Jakai Clark, Jalen Rivers, and DJ Scaife played all 83 snaps but Justice Oluwaseun was the highest graded O-Lineman at 65.6 playing 78 snaps. Offensive lineman ranked Oluwaseun, Zion Nelson (64.9, 20 snaps), Scaife (62.2), John Campbell (60.3, 68 snaps), Clark (58.6), Rivers (57.7), and Anez Cooper (50.9, 13 snaps).

Quarterbacks

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

Tyler Van Dyke had a tough day for his standards and graded out at 57.7 on the day. Jake Garcia (77.9) was the third highest graded player (behind Restrepo and Brashard but only played three snaps.

Running Backs

Henry Parrish Jr. was clearly the workhorse of this backfield (72, 49) even with Jaylan Knighton (60.8, 12) returning to action from injury. Thaddius Franklin was right behind Parrish as the two backs ranked third and fourth overall on offense. Miami stuck with the three backs on the day.

Grades and Snap Counts For the Rest of the Offense

Defense

A total of 53 snaps were played on defense.

James Williams had the highest grade with the most snaps in Saturday's performance. He played 50 snaps and graded at a 79.6. ranking third on defense. Antonio Moultrie (87.4, 13 snaps) and Wesley Bissainthe (80.2, 9 snaps) ranked higher. DJ Ivey (67.6) and Kamren Kinchens (64.3) were the only other players to play 50 snaps. Te'Cory Couch (63.0, 44 snaps) and Tyrique Stevenson (67.4, 43 snaps) rounded out the top five on defense in snaps.

Grades and Snap Counts For the Rest of the Defense