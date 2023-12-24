Advertisement

LB Francisco Mauigoa vs. RB Kyle Monangai

Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) reacts after sacking Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Outstanding linebacker Francisco Mauigoa will have his hands full with running back Kyle Monangai. The thousand-yard rusher averages 5.1 yards per carry and is tough to corral. He's a patient and shifty runner who can get big chunk yards. He also can bounce off of a tackler to get more yards. Monangai has a season-long of 55 yards against Virginia Tech and rushed for a season-high 165 yards against Temple, and ran for 159 against Ohio State. Mauigoa is the leader of the defense when it comes to stopping the run. He racked up 70 total tackles (42 solo), ranking second on the team. Mauigoa registered a season-high in tackles with nine (seven solo) against BC. This will be a fun matchup to watch in space.

Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J.

RB Mark Fletcher and Henry Parrish vs. LB Mohamed Toure

Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (22) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Conversely, Miami will be battling against a tough linebacker in Mohamed Toure. Mark Fletcher slightly outcarried Henry Parrish in the season-finale against Boston College (12-11), but Parrish outshined Fletcher in yards 111-44. Fletcher ran for a season-high 126 against Louisville, and Parrish ran a season-high 139 against Temple Toure, is the defender to watch for Rutgers. He has 84 tackles (41 solo) on the year. He started with a season-high 11 total tackles against Maryland and had a high of six solo tackles against Iowa.

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaleb Brown (3) gets yards after the catch as Rutgers Scarlet Knights lineback Mohamed Toure (1) reaches for the tackle during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium.

Jacolby George Vs. Flip Dixon

Miami wide receiver Jacolby George (3) runs to the endzone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 in Boston.

Jacolby George instantly becomes the number one receiver on the outside with the exit of Colbie Young from the program. George was explosive this season, tallying 55 receptions for 851 yards and eight touchdowns. The junior had a career-high in yardage against Florida State with 153 yards and two touchdowns. George will be able to show what he can do against the 6'2" 210-pound Flip Dixon. Dixon was named honorable mention by the Big Ten and finished the year with 70 total tackles (48 solos), a forced fumble, and four pass deflections. George will very likely be the deep threat against Rutgers and Dixon will make sure he doesn't make any big plays.