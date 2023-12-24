Pinstripe Bowl - Miami vs. Rutgers: Three Matchups to Watch
Miami is officially in New York for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The Hurricanes started as favorites in the game but are now slight one-point underdogs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
In the last few weeks, the Hurricanes have seen several players declare for the NFL Draft - Javion Cohen, Matt Lee, Kamren Kinchens, James Williams, and Leonard Taylor, and several players enter the transfer portal - Tyler Van Dyke, Don Chaney Jr., Colbie Young, Corey Flagg, Jahfari Harvey, and others, but the bulk of the program will play at Yankee Stadium.
Here are some individual matchups to watch going into Thursday afternoon's game.
LB Francisco Mauigoa vs. RB Kyle Monangai
Outstanding linebacker Francisco Mauigoa will have his hands full with running back Kyle Monangai. The thousand-yard rusher averages 5.1 yards per carry and is tough to corral. He's a patient and shifty runner who can get big chunk yards.
He also can bounce off of a tackler to get more yards. Monangai has a season-long of 55 yards against Virginia Tech and rushed for a season-high 165 yards against Temple, and ran for 159 against Ohio State.
Mauigoa is the leader of the defense when it comes to stopping the run. He racked up 70 total tackles (42 solo), ranking second on the team. Mauigoa registered a season-high in tackles with nine (seven solo) against BC.
This will be a fun matchup to watch in space.
RB Mark Fletcher and Henry Parrish vs. LB Mohamed Toure
Conversely, Miami will be battling against a tough linebacker in Mohamed Toure. Mark Fletcher slightly outcarried Henry Parrish in the season-finale against Boston College (12-11), but Parrish outshined Fletcher in yards 111-44. Fletcher ran for a season-high 126 against Louisville, and Parrish ran a season-high 139 against Temple
Toure, is the defender to watch for Rutgers. He has 84 tackles (41 solo) on the year. He started with a season-high 11 total tackles against Maryland and had a high of six solo tackles against Iowa.
Jacolby George Vs. Flip Dixon
Jacolby George instantly becomes the number one receiver on the outside with the exit of Colbie Young from the program. George was explosive this season, tallying 55 receptions for 851 yards and eight touchdowns. The junior had a career-high in yardage against Florida State with 153 yards and two touchdowns.
George will be able to show what he can do against the 6'2" 210-pound Flip Dixon. Dixon was named honorable mention by the Big Ten and finished the year with 70 total tackles (48 solos), a forced fumble, and four pass deflections.
George will very likely be the deep threat against Rutgers and Dixon will make sure he doesn't make any big plays.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook