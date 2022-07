Pipeline Series: Chaminade-Madonna (FL) Prospects, A Yearly Focus For Miami

Chaminade-Madonna (FL) has been a producer of several Miami signees over the last few years. Players like linebacker Keontra Smith, cornerback Te'Cory Couch, running back Thaddius Franklin, defensive tackle Allan Haye, and former Canes defensive end Cameron Williams all called Chaminade-Madonna home during their prep years. The list should balloon over the next couple of seasons with multiple underclassmen poised to be Miami must-gets.

Chaminade is the definition of a pipeline for Miami. Influence from former Canes and Chaminade great Jon Beason, coupled with the several former Lions currently on the roster, has the 2024 and 2025 prospects buzzing about the potential to be the next don the green and orange.

"Mario has done a wonderful job making Miami a place to be," said Chaminade-Madonna head coach Dameon Jones. "He knows what was missing in comparison to the Alabama's of the world."

The Hollywood, FL program has been dominant for the last decade, appearing in the last six state championships and winning four. That streak of excellence projects to continue with a loaded roster that includes Miami targets like wide receivers Jeremiah Smith & Joshisa Trader, safety Zaquan Patterson, running back Davion Gause, quarterback Cedrick Bailey and 2025 cornerback Chris Ewald. On top of the blue-chips Miami is zeroed in on, several other players on the team will sign to Division-1 level programs.