Pitcher Andrew Walters Garners All-America Accolade
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes right-hander Andrew Walters picked up his second All-America honor of the year, as the junior was tabbed a first-team selection by the NCBWA Wednesday.
Walters, who was named a Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American on June 1, is one of just three relievers to make the 24-player first team.
An NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award finalist, Walters put together one of the finest seasons in program history. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound closer tallied a 4-0 ledger with a 1.21 ERA and a co-ACC-high 12 saves.
The Palm Bay, Fla., native allowed only six earned runs across 44 2/3 innings, while holding opposing hitters to a team-best .179 batting average.
Walters totaled a 10.3 strike-out-walk ratio, mounting 72 punchouts and just seven walks.
The All-America distinction is the seventh of Walters’ career after being honored a consensus pick in 2022.
The NCBWA’s 23rd annual All-America teams can be viewed HERE.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook