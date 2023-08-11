Miami will take the field at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday for its annual Canesfest event, where fans will get a chance to get a first look at the Miami Hurricanes for the 2023 season. An organized scrimmage will start at approximately 9 AM eastern. Plenty of new players are on the roster, and many will take the field for the first time as college athletes. Here are some players to keep an eye on.

Quarterbacks: Tyler Van Dyke, Jacurri Brown, and Emory Williams

Quarterback play is essential to winning football games. Tyler Van Dyke returns and will be the starter, and most anticipate that he will have a bounce-back year in new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's offense. What to look for with Van Dyke is command of the offense, accurate throws, getting the ball out quickly, and shots downfield. If he checks all of these boxes, fans should feel good about their starting QB. Van Dyke talked about working on his mobility and moving around in the pocket, so hopefully, we see glimpses of that Saturday. Backup quarterback Jacurri Brown looked shaky in the spring game. There were moments when he looked lost as to where to go with the football, and in a non-contact scrimmage, we couldn't see too much of his mobility, but we already know what he can do with his legs. Where you want to see improvement from Brown is accuracy and the ability to make deep, intermediate, and short yardage throws. Emory Williams was impressive in the spring for a player who stepped on campus for the first time just weeks prior. Here you want to see execution from the young signal caller. He likely will run with the third team so putting together a scoring drive with limited mistakes, would be nice progression in his development.

Running Backs: Henry Parrish, Don Chaney, Ajay Allen, Mark Fletcher

Fans hope to see the big-play ability and ball security from the running back group. Most know what they will get from projected starter Henry Parrish; a balanced back that can give you five-to-six yards a carry. The loss of Jaylan Knighton via the transfer portal left a void in the room that can take it for 60 yards if need be. Ajay Allen seems to be the player that can do just that. Allen has a chance to show fans what he's shown in camp thus far: his natural ability to catch the football out of the backfield. Don Chaney is highly motivated to prove that he deserves some carries, so expect some assertive running from the fourth-year redshirt sophomore. True freshman Mark Fletcher will surely get some carries, and expect him to break free from some big runs against the second and third teams. Fellow freshman Christopher Johnson was "banged up" a bit, according to Mario Cristobal, so expect to see a light load, if any, from the Broward County product.

Wide Receivers: Colbie Young, Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Brashard Smith, Isaiah Horton, Frank Ladson, Tyler Harrell, Nathaniel Joseph, Robby Washington, Shemar Kirk

What you want to see from receivers in these settings is simple - catch the football. Plenty of receivers will get their opportunities in this offense to make plays, and it starts with consistently catching the ball. There have been minimal drop passes in camp, but the game setting in front of fans will be a bit more nervy. Most know what we will get from the projected starters in Colbie Young, Jacolby George, and Xavier Restrepo. Fans hope to see flashes from Brashard Smith, Isaiah Horton, Frank Ladson, and true freshmen Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington. Miami will be in for an exciting season if the ladder can ' wow ' the crowd. Other players to watch are the newcomers Tyler Harrell and Shemar Kirk. The Louisville transfer Harrell is competing for the fastest player on the team, and Kirk was one of the top JUCO products as a slot receiver.

Tight Ends: Cam McCormick, Elijah Arroyo, Jaleel Skinner, Riley Williams, Jackson Carver

I imagine Elijah Arroyo will have limited work or not dress for the scrimmage, as they are still looking to ease him back from a season-ending ACL injury last year. Cam McCormick will be involved in running situations and sneak out on some passing plays. Honestly, Jaleel Skinner and Riley Williams are the players to watch from this group. Both are uber-athletic tight ends that can be used in various ways in this offense. Look for these two IMG products to be heavily involved Saturday.

Offensive Line: Matt Lee, Javion Cohen, Jalen Rivers, Anez Cooper, Francis Mauigoa, Matthew McCoy, Jonathan Denis, Logan Sagapolu, Samson Okunlola, Tommy Kinsler, Frankie Tinilau, Antonio Tripp, Luis Cristobal, Ryan Rodriguez, Chris Washington

All eyes will be on the two potential starting tackles, veteran Jalen Rivers on the left and true freshman Francis Mauigoa on the right. Miami has some fierce pass rushers, and many will be focused on how the tackles can hold serve. Also, something to watch is picking up blocking assignments overall, as many have raved about Matt Lee's leadership in directing the offensive line. So let's see that on the field.

Defensive Line: Akheem Mesidor, Leonard Taylor, Nyjalik Kelly, Jahfari Harvey, Branson Deen, Rueben Bain, Jayden Wayne, Cyrus Moss, Jacob Lichtenstein, Ahmad Moten, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Chantz Williams, Josh Horton, Thomas Gore, Anthony Campbell, Collins Acheampong

This is a loaded group on the D-Line. As a fan, you are looking for containment on the outside run and QB run, which has hurt the Hurricanes in recent years. Like the spring, expect D-Lineman to get to the quarterback because this group will very likely register sacks if the QB holds the ball for over three seconds. A ton of bodies overall will take the field that wer absent in the spring, including Leonard Taylor and Jahfari Harvey. Look for both to make their stamp on the scrimmage. Nyjalik Kelly and Akheem Mesidor are also looking to solidify starting positions with the wealth of competition. There is plenty of competition along the line with Branson Deen, Ahmad Moten, Jared Harrison-Hunte, and others on the inside, and Rueben Bain, Jayden Wayne, Cyrus Moss, and others on the outside. We'll be watching the sack and tackle-for-loss count here. Also, an aspect to watch is how well they can stop the run, which has been a concern in fall camp thus far.

Linebackers: Francisco Mauigoa, Wesley Bissainthe, KJ Cloyd, Corey Flagg, Keontra Smith, Chase Smith, Malik Bryant, Marcellius Pulliam, Raul Aguirre, Bobby Washington

This linebacker room is suddenly a very deep one for Miami. Francisco Mauigoa and Wesley Bissainthe had outstanding springs and are following with equally impressive fall camps. Veterans Corey Flagg and Keontra Smith add quality depth, and Louisville transfer KJ Cloyd will likely be a rotational player. What you want to see from the linebackers is sound tackling and an endless pursuit of the football. Too often last season, missed tackles would lead to big chunks of yards; this needs to be mitigated in 2023.

Defensive Backs: Kamren Kinchens, James Wiliams, Davonte Brown, Tecory Couch, Jaden Davis, Jadais Richard, Markeith Williams, Damari Brown, Jaden Harris, Darryl Porter Jr., Demetrius Freeney, Brian Balom, Kaleb Spencer, Robert Stafford

Only three defensive backs spots seem to be solidified in Kamren Kinchens and James Williams at the safeties and Davonte Brown at one of the cornerback spots. All other options seem to be up for grabs. Jaden Davis, the Oklahoma transfer, seems to be the favorite for the star/nickel position. Tecory Couch will have the experience advantage to earn the second corner spot, but it has yet to be decided. JaDais Richard has had an impressive camp thus far and could be next in line for playing time at corner or safety. True freshman Damari Brown is also a player to watch to see if he continues his stellar play in camp. What you want to see from this group is contesting for catches. A nightmare would be several busted coverages reminiscent of last season. Kinchens mentioned that the defense had won most of the fall camp practices; let's see if that continues Saturday.

Specialists: Andres Borregales, Dylan Joyce, Will Hutchinson, Fred Potter

