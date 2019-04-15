Point Guard Beverly commits to Miami
Harlond Beverly, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound shooting guard from Montverde (FL) Academy who was offered by Kansas, Indiana and several other top programs around the country, has committed to Miami.Beverl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news