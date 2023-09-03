Miami has produced some of the best defensive tackles in its storied history. We took a poll in our premium message board Canes Talk to determine who fans think is the best linebacker in the program's history.

T-5. Russell Maryland

Russell Maryland, Defensive Tackle, Miami

Russell Maryland was the first Miami player to win the coveted Outland Trophy (nation's top interior lineman) in 1990. A consensus All-American in his senior year, Maryland was a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press, United Press International, Kodak, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, The Football News, and The Sporting News. He also was the UPI's selection as the 1990 College Football Lineman of the Year. Maryland, who finished his UM career with 279 tackles, 25 tackles for losses, and 20.5 quarterback sacks, was UM's Jack Harding Most Valuable Player Award winner in 1990.

T-5. Cortez Kennedy

Cortez Kennedy, Defensive Tackle, Miami

In 1988, Cortez Kennedy transferred to the University of Miami from North Mississippi Junior College and would go on to be one of the best interior defensive linemen at the University of Miami. As a senior defensive tackle in 1989, he emerged as a dominant force on what many considered the nation's top defensive line unit. Kennedy started all 12 games and helped lead UM to an 11-1 season, a victory in the Sugar Bowl over Alabama, and the 1989 National Championship in College Football. He earned second-team AP All-American honors.

3. Warren Sapp

Warren Sapp, Defensive Tackle, Miami

In the early 1990s, Warren Sapp was a consensus All-American and the first Hurricane to win the prestigious Lombardi Trophy. He made the shortlist for the Heisman Trophy during his junior year, and in 1994, Sapp recorded 10.5 sacks. Along with All-America honors, Sapp was a unanimous Big East Defensive Player of the Year winner, earning Hurricane football's highest team honor, the Jack Harding MVP award.

2. Vince Wilfork

Vince Wilfork, Defensive Tackle, Miami

Vince Wilfork came to Coral Gables after a stellar athletic career at Santaluces High School in Lantana, Florida. A Super-Prep All-American and second-team USA Today All-American in football, he was state runner-up in the shot put and discus. One of just four true freshmen to see extensive playing time for the Hurricanes during the 2001 National Championship season, Wilfork proved to be one of the most disruptive defensive players in the Miami arsenal as the season progressed, finishing with 41 tackles and 15 quarterback hurries. During the 2002 season, Vince had 43 tackles and seven sacks. Before the 2003 season, he was named a preseason All-American and was voted the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country by The Sporting News. In his final year at Miami, Wilfork totaled 64 tackles with a team-leading 20 quarterback hurries, 11.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks and was named first-team All-Big East.

1. Jerome Brown

Jerome Brown, Defensive Tackle, Miami