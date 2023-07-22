Miami has produced some of the best players in college football, and the offensive line position is no different. We polled in our premium message board Canes Talk to see who fans thought was the best offensive lineman of all time at Miami. Note: Several players were tied for fifth, so ranking is based on merit. Eric Winston, Mike Sullivan, and Mario Cristobal were all tied for fifth.

T-5. Joaquin Gonzalez

Joaquin Gonzalez, Offensive Lineman, Miami

"Joaquin said dominate!" The famous quote by Miami great Ed Reed isn't the only way the outstanding lineman made his mark on the program. The Miami native from Christopher Columbus High School emerged from the 1998 pre-season camp as a redshirt freshman to start every game at right tackle, becoming just the third freshman in the 1990s to start along UM’s offensive front, joining All-Americans and Miami Hall of Fame members KC Jones and Richard Mercier. He would earn freshman All-American honors and was the only offensive lineman in Big East history to be named Rookie of the Year. He earned All-American honors in 2000 and 2001 as a junior from the Football Writer’s Association of America (FWAA) and again in 2001. That year, Gonzalez and Miami Hall of Fame member Bryant McKinnie anchored the offensive line that helped Miami to its fifth National Championship. A four-year starter, he set a then-school record with his 49th consecutive start in the Rose Bowl game against Nebraska.

T-5. Jim Otto

Jim Otto, Offensive Lineman, Miami

Jim Otto was a two-way player at Miami playing at center and linebacker. Jim was inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame in 1972 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in his first year of eligibility, in 1980. In December, 2019, Jim Otto was named as one of 4 centers to the NFL's 100-Year All-Time Team

3. Leon Searcy

Leon Searcy, Offensive Tackle, Miami

Leon Searcy spent five seasons at the University of Miami, and his collegiate career concluded with Searcy being a No. 1 draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers - 11th overall. Among the most impressive feats Searcy recorded was that he started every game in his final three seasons. In Searcy's senior year, he earned First-Team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Second-Team All-America honors from The Sporting News, The Football News, and Associated Press. He was an All-BIG EAST first-team selection in the league's inaugural football campaign.

2. Brett Romberg

Brett Romberg, Offensive Lineman, Miami

Brett Romberg was an outstanding all-around athlete at Belle River High School in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, setting the Ontario high school shot put record and was a provincial javelin champion. He also played basketball and represented Team Ontario, and played for Team Canada in baseball. Romberg was the second-rated football player in Canada, was named an all-star, Rookie of the Year, and Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Canadian Junior Football League following his senior season. At Miami, he got his chance to start at center beginning with the 2000 campaign, and would become the anchor to arguably the greatest offensive line in college football history. Brett started 37 consecutive games and would call most of the blocking schemes as Miami won 35 of his starts, including the 2001 Championship game in the Rose Bowl. Miami had three consecutive 1,000-yard rushers in James Jackson, Clinton Portis, and Willis McGahee, and the offense would average over 460 yards per game, with Romberg anchoring the offensive line. Romberg would not allow a sack during his UM career as the Canes won 3 consecutive BIG EAST Championships. Romberg won the 2002 Dave Rimington trophy as college football's most outstanding center and was named first-team All-BIG EAST three times (2000-2002). He was a consensus All-American in 2002 and a runner-up for the 2002 Outland Trophy.

1. Bryant McKinnie

Bryant McKinnie, Offensive Line, Miami