Miami was known as 'Quarterback U' back in the 80s and 90s. Year after year during that time period Miami's signal caller was considered one the best in the nation. We took a poll in our premium message board Canes Talk to see who fans think is the best Miami quarterback of all time.

T-5. Steve Walsh

Steve Walsh

Steve Walsh led the Hurricanes to its second national championship in 1987 by defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the 1988 Orange Bowl 20-14. Walsh started two years at Miami and compiled a 23-1 overall record. As a junior, he was named first-team All-American quarterback by the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, and ESPN, and was The Football News College Player of the Year. Walsh finished his career at UM tied with Vinny Testaverde for first in touchdown passes thrown with 48. He is currently 3rd in career completion percentage and in the Top Ten in pass attempts, completions, passing yards, and total offense. Walsh and the 1988 offensive line hold the NCAA record for the fewest sacks allowed with four. He also finished fourth in the 1988 Heisman Trophy balloting.

T-5. Vinny Testaverde

Vinny Testaverde, Quarterback, Miami

Testaverde was the first player in Miami history to win the Heisman Trophy in 1986. On the career lists, the New York native ranked, at the time, second in passing yardage, (6,058), tied with Walsh for first in touchdown passes (48), and fourth in pass completions (413). Testaverde also won the Davey O'Brien Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and the Maxwell Award and was voted a consensus first-team All-American. As a starter, Vinny led the Hurricanes to a 21-1 regular season mark over two years. Testaverde was the Miami leader in career passing efficiency (152.80) and the single-season pass completion percentage (63.4%) in 1986, completing 21 of 28 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns in Miami's 28-16 win over No. 1 ranked Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl.

T-3. Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar, Quarteraback, Miami

Bernie Kosar threw for 5,971 yards and 40 touchdowns as the Hurricanes' quarterback in 1983 and 1984. He is best remembered for leading Miami to its first national championship as a redshirt freshman in 1983. Kosar was named MVP for his 300-yard passing performance in the Hurricanes 31-30 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 1984 Orange Bowl Classic. Although Kosar only played two seasons, he left Miami holding school records for career passes completed, passing yards, total offense, and touchdown passes thrown and still holds the record for career passing completion percentage. In 1984, he was named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

T-3. Gino Torretta

Gino Torretta, Quarterback, Miami

Gino Torretta capped an illustrious winning the Heisman Trophy in 1992. Entering the 2002 season, Gino was still ranked as Miami's all-time leader with 7,690 passing yards, 555 completions, and 7,722 yards in total offense. He also had 123 consecutive pass attempts without an interception. In 1991, Torretta led the Hurricanes to their fourth national championship In his final year, Gino dominated the Heisman voting, beating San Diego State's Marshall Faulk and Georgia's Garrison Hearst. The Heisman capped an unparalleled season as Gino became the most decorated football player in Miami history. Torretta took every award available to him in '92: the Maxwell Award (best overall player), Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback), Unitas Award (top senior quarterback), consensus All-American, and every Player of the Year Award.

2. Jim Kelly

Jim Kelly (12), Quarterback, Miami

Jim Kelly began the quarterback tradition at Miami that led the school to be known as "Quarterback U." He also was at the helm for perhaps two of the biggest games in UM history, beginning a turnaround that made Miami the most successful team in college football during the 1980s. As a 19-year-old freshman, Jim returned to his home state and made his first college start, leading Miami to a 26-10 upset at Penn State. Two years later, the top-ranked Nittany Lions came to the Orange Bowl and Kelly led the Hurricanes to a stunning 17-14 upset victory. That season Kelly earned MVP honors in Miami's first bowl appearance in 14 years, the Peach Bowl.

1. Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey, Quarterback, Miami