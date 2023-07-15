Miami has long been considered 'Tight End U' and history shows. Recent Miami NFL draft picks Will Mallory, Brevin Jordan, Chris Herndon, and David Njoku don't make the top five. We took a poll in our premium message board Canes Talk to see who fans think is the best Miami tight end of all time.

T-5. Bubba Franks

Bubba Franks, Tight End, Miami

Daniel "Bubba" Franks came to Miami as a productive tight end out of the great state of Texas. In 1997, Franks would lead the team with 4 touchdown receptions while catching 19 passes for 294 yards. He caught the game-winning catch in Miami's thrilling 45-44 double overtime victory against Boston College. He also caught fans attention with a one-handed grab against West Virginia, hauling in five passes in the third quarter alone. He would be named a 1997 2nd-team All-Big East selection. In 1998, he added 13 catches for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns. He had his best season in 1999 with 45 catches for 565 yards and five touchdowns. Franks was named the 1999 Jack Harding Award winner as the Hurricanes' Most Valuable Player. He was a two-time first-team All-Big East selection. His 12 career touchdown passes caught was a UM record for tight ends. For his career, he amassed 77 receptions for 1,038 yards for a 13.5 yards average per catch.

T-5. Jimmy Graham

Jimmy Graham, Tight End, Miami

A gifted basketball player, Graham did well for himself while he was a Hurricane. Graham played basketball for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team under head coach Frank Haith from 2005 to 2009. As a junior (2007-08) Graham played in 32 of Miami’s 34 games, including starting the first 11 of the season. Graham hit 52.6 percent from the field (71-135), the second-highest mark on the team, and shot 70.0 percent or better on eight occasions, including a 7-for-10 performance en route to a career-high 19 points in the win over Virginia (3/1) Late in his Junior season, Bernie Kosar, the famed University of Miami and NFL quarterback saw something in Graham and encouraged him to play for the school's football team. After some coaching and training with Kosar, Jimmy found himself on the field at Miami as a tight end for one of the most recognized football programs in the country. Though only catching 17 passes in his 13 games during his senior year at Miami, he showed a knack for finding the endzone. His five touchdowns were enough to catch the eye of several NFL scouts. Graham gets on this list because of his famed career in the NFL, especially with the New Orleans Saints. Graham was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, with the 95th overall selection. He signed a four-year contract on July 28, 2010. In 2011, his first year as a starter, Graham made the Pro Bowl. Graham set or tied many Saints records while on his way to surpassing an NFL record. During the Saints week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers, Graham passed Kellen Winslow’s NFL record of 1,290 receiving yards in a season by a tight end. His season total of 1,310 receiving yards was the 4th most in Saints history for a receiver. Graham led all tight ends in the NFL and set a Saints single-season record for a receiver with 99 receptions. He also tied the Saints single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 11.

3. Greg Olsen

Greg Olsen, Tight End, Miami

Considered by many to be the best tight end in college football when he completed his career at The U. In two seasons, his career totals were 47 receptions for 726 yards and five touchdowns, with a 15.4-yard average per catch. The Notre Dame transfer was an honorable mention All-ACC selection as a sophomore and was second on the team with 31 receptions for 451 yards (14.5-yard average), with four touchdowns and a long of 57 yards. Caught at least one pass in 10 of 12 games that year and was one of six offensive players who started every game. Had a career game in the season opener at Florida State, catching a game-high eight passes for 137 yards, including four straight receptions on third down on the final drive of the game (for 64 yards) to keep UM’s chances alive.

2. Kellen Winslow Jr.

Kellen Winslow, Jr., Tight End, Miami

Winslow came to Miami by way of California but in Coral Gables he was one of only four true freshmen who played during Miami’s 2001 National Championship season, impressing coaches with his aggressive play on special teams. As a sophomore in 2002, Winslow led the team in receptions with 57 catches for 726 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per catch. He set a Miami bowl game record with 11 catches for 122 yards and a 7-yard touchdown in the first overtime of the Fiesta Bowl National Championship game. He was named 2002 first-team All-Big East and Winslow would cap off his Miami career in 2003 by winning the John Mackey Award, given to the most outstanding tight end in college football. He was named a consensus All-American, and once again first-team All-Big East. In his last year, he led the Canes with 60 receptions for 605 yards, saving his best game for rival Florida State, where he pulled in 11 catches for 106 yards in a deluge at Doak Campbell Stadium to lead Miami to the 22-14 victory.

1. Jeremy Shockey

Jeremy Shockey, Tight End, Miami