The Associated Press was released Monday, and Miami is ranked in the top 20. The Hurricanes are ranked 19th, ranking third among ACC teams.

Florida State (ranked 10th) and Clemson (ranked 14th) are the only other conference teams that rank higher than Miami. NC State (ranked 24th) is the last ACC team to make the poll.

Other season opponents receiving votes include Louisville (111 votes - 26th nationally) and Virginia Tech (77 votes - 27th nationally).

The only other conference teams receiving votes were SMU (33 votes - 29th nationally)

Miami's first 2024 opponent, Florida, is unranked and received zero votes.

Last season, the Hurricanes were unranked to start the season and ended the year receiving zero votes on the outside of the poll.

Miami is ranked 19th in the Coaches Poll.