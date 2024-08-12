PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Preseason AP Poll: Miami ranked 19th to start 2024 season

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
The Associated Press was released Monday, and Miami is ranked in the top 20. The Hurricanes are ranked 19th, ranking third among ACC teams.

Florida State (ranked 10th) and Clemson (ranked 14th) are the only other conference teams that rank higher than Miami. NC State (ranked 24th) is the last ACC team to make the poll.

Other season opponents receiving votes include Louisville (111 votes - 26th nationally) and Virginia Tech (77 votes - 27th nationally).

The only other conference teams receiving votes were SMU (33 votes - 29th nationally)

Miami's first 2024 opponent, Florida, is unranked and received zero votes.

Last season, the Hurricanes were unranked to start the season and ended the year receiving zero votes on the outside of the poll.

Miami is ranked 19th in the Coaches Poll.

