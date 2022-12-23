Miami's 2023 class is one of the best in the nation. Each player brings their own set of skills to contribute to the football program for years to come. We compare each player to an NFL pro, starting with the quarterback position.

Emory Williams, the lone quarterback of the 2023 class is a player that Miami Hurricanes fans should be excited about. He is a super technically sound prospect that can sit in the pocket and can move if needed. On a scale of one to ten, he has about a seven when it comes to arm strength.

Williams has "swagger" and has that "it" factor. He has the confidence to bounce back from a bad throw to throw a touchdown pass on the next play.

"He's an honor student and he approaches the game in the same manner," said Head Coach Mario Cristobal of Wiliams in his Early signing Day Press Conference. "He's a student of the game. He's a relentless tireless worker. He spends his free time out there working out, getting with the quarterback specialists, finding teammates, creating new teammates, getting work in, and getting better at it. Six-foot-four plus, really accurate arm. He can run. He's not what you consider a dual-threat quarterback to the outside world for us. He can run as well as you need to run. He's really smart. Understands protections. He's a complete quarterback. Him being here in camp and working with us, answered all the questions we needed. He checked all the boxes. Awesome family. Awesome young man. Tremendous leadership skills and a tremendous desire to be elite and that really separates him from a bunch other quarterbacks we recruited."